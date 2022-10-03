100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: I am Groot Marvel Lego set is our top gift for boys in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We have just the holiday gift for your Lego or "Guardians of the Galaxy" fan: the Lego Marvel: I am Groot set. Read on to learn why this top-rated Lego set is one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022 -- and one of the best toys for boys in 2022.

Top products in this article:

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $398

Lego Ideas Tree House, $200 (reduced from $249)

Why we picked Lego Marvel: I am Groot as a top gift

This Lego set is one of Amazon's top picks for the holiday season. The retailer recently released its Toys We Love prediction list for the 2022 holiday season, and this 4.9-star-rated Groot Lego model is included. CBS Essential readers, too, love this Marvel-themed Lego set -- it's already one of our bestselling toys of 2022.

For all these reasons, we've named Lego Marvel: I am Groot as the best toy for boys to buy this holiday season, and gave it a place on the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list. But don't get us wrong -- Lego Marvel: I am Groot makes a great gift for girls, too.

You can't go wrong with gifting this adorable tree-like creature to a Marvel fan or a Lego fan. But don't wait to buy Groot -- many of the most popular Lego sets will sell out long before Christmas rolls around on Dec. 25.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Build a posable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate. The set is recommended for ages 10 and up, though younger kids may be able to build it with adult supervision and help.

Amazon reviewers say this Lego Marvel: I am Groot set makes a great gift. And those who have built the set themselves says they enjoyed the experience.

"I enjoyed building this Lego set. The cassette tape was a nice addition. Groot was easy and fun to build. Great set!" raves a verified Amazon purchaser.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

More toys for boys they'll love this holiday

Don't stop your holiday shopping with Groot. Check out these other toys for boys that make excellent Christmas and Hanukkah gifts.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster

Nerf via Walmart

This battery powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air pressurized pump action. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $35 (reduced from $45)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle

Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $398

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5

Walmart

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine Star Wars films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game. It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.com.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $50 (reduced from $60)

Lego Ideas Tree House

Lego via Amazon

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $200 (reduced from $250)

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game

Amazon

This easy-to-learn card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

We recommend the Exploding Kittens Party Pack -- up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

National Geographic via Amazon

One of the most popular gifts of 2021 among CBS Essentials readers, the National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is the ideal gift for the budding paleontologist on your list (ages 8 and up).

The main feature of the kit is a slab that, once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $25

Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store play set

Melissa and Doug via Amazon

The Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store play set features a hand-crank-operated conveyor belt, an item scanner that beeps, a cash drawer and a (toy) card-swipe machine. It's a sturdy, wooden set (with plastic and metal too).

The assembly-required set is recommended for ages 3 and up. Young grade-schoolers, especially kindergarteners, should be both old enough and young enough to enjoy.

The basic play set is $236 at Amazon now. There are more expensive bundles available that include play food boxes and even a play shopping cart.

Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store play set, $236 (reduced from $248)

CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances and so much more.

