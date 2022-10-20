The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on many of Samsung's popular smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Now is an excellent time to get yourself a new Samsung smartphone -- or you can start your holiday shopping and grab one for a family member of friend. Right now, Best Buy and Amazon have most of the current Samsung smartphone models on sale. Some of them even come with extra perks like a free gift card with purchase. We've researched to find you the best deals

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung smartphones

Many of Samsung's latest smartphone releases are on sale now, including the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $650 (save $150)

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB) at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $650 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $700 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): Save $300

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Right now, you can save $300 on the S22+ at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $750 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save $350



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $850 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $950 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4



Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The new smartphone is on sale now at Best Buy and it comes with a free $50 Best Buy gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB) with $50 gift card, $760 (reduced from $1,060)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB): Save $350

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Amazon and Best Buy currently have the 512 GB model on sale now. The phone is on sale for $1,570 at both retailers, but Best Buy does currently have the better deal. If you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with $100 gift card, $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)

