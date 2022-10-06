The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

It's time to upgrade your laundry room. We've found top-rated washers and dryers on sale now, ahead of Black Friday. These Samsung laundry duos offer the best new laundry features of 2022 -- and we don't just mean Wi-Fi connectivity. Keep reading to discover top-rated washers and dryers with some serious AI smarts hiding in them.

The top products in this article:

Samsung's latest smart washer and dryer set: Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair, $1,898 (reduced from $2,898)

Save big on our bestseller: Samsung front-load washer and dryer pair, $1,998 (regularly $3,198)

Popular washer and dryer pair: Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer set, $1,798 (reduced from $2,898)

The quietest Samsung washer: Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $729 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer sets include the latest in laundry technology. Many of these home appliance models include the technology to start, stop and check the progress of your load from your phone. Some washers have laundry detergent reservoirs, so you only need to add detergent every 20 loads.

But that's only the beginning. Some washers feature unique drum movements and water jets designed to get the best clean possible. Many new washers and dryers in 2022 feature artificial intelligence. AI-powered washers can sense the weight of your laundry and automatically use the right amount of water and detergent every time.

Some washers have soil sensors, too, which add extra time to your laundry cycle when your clothes are dirty enough to warrant it.

As for the best dryers, we've found a selection that feature sensors that automatically adjust drying time and temperature. That means no more shrunken shirts, no more ruined elastic waistbands and no more damp laundry.

Upgrade your laundry routine for less. Keep scrolling to shop the best high-tech laundry duos, including deals on Samsung's brand new Bespoke laundry line. Click the button below to see all the washers and dryers on sale ahead of Black Friday.

The best deals on Samsung washers and dryers

Samsung has deals on washers and dryers with the latest features, such as built-in faucets, laundry scheduling, steam sanitization, AI technology and more.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,000

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke appliance line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances including kitchen appliances such as the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator and the cleaning tools such as the Samsung Bespoke Jet, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in multiple colors. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,898 (reduced from $2,898)

The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

New Samsung Bespoke washer, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set: Save $1,200

Samsung

This Samsung front-load washer and dryer set is one of our bestselling washer-dryer sets on Essentials. The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Another big reason why this washer-dryer set is popular with Essentials readers: It's currently on sale at Samsung for $1,200 off.

Plus, you can take advantage of interest-free Samsung Financing (if paid in full in 12 months).

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,998 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $999 (regularly $1,599)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $999 (regularly $1,599)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set: Save $1,100

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,798 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $899 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $899 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set: Save $500

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. The washer and dryer are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set: Save $740

Samsung

Save $740 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. Great choices for busy families, both machines include AI-powered Smart Dial to learn your favorite washing cycles and recommend specific ones. Samsung's super speed wash and super speed dry features can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

The home appliance duo is highly rated by Samsung customers.

"I have had the pleasure of using both products the washer and dryer," wrote a Samsung customer who reviewed the set. "I love front-load washing machines because it seems like they clean better, so this one with all of its tech features make(s) for a very good washing machine. They did a great job on the appearance as it's very modern looking and very sleek."

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set, $1,558 (regularly $2,298)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology: $729



Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $729 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $729 (regularly $1,049)

More washers and dryers with the best new features

Shop washer and dryer sets from LG, Maytag and more.

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: Save $700

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,899 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: Save $800

LG

This wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,999 (regularly $2,799)

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set

GE via Best Buy

This 4.5-star-rated smart laundry duo can be controlled via smartphone, tablet or voice assistant. These GE appliances are equipped with a bunch of smart features, including extra cycles for active wear and casuals, customized stain removal technology and sensor dry to prevent over-drying laundry.

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set, $1,400 (reduced from $1,800)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (reduced from $1,035)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $850 (reduced from $1,035)

Related content from CBS Essentials: