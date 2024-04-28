How to watch the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 4 livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Game 4 of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Round 1 NBA Playoffs series will be played today. Two formidable opponents face off again in one of the most challenging playoff matchups this year.

Don't miss the game. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks game today.

How and when to watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks game

Game 4 of the Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs series will be played on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and stream on ESPN, Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's Clippers vs. Mavericks game live.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS). To level up your coverage and get access to NBA playoff games broadcast on ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's championship game.

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month.

There's also an NBA playoffs package deal where you can save $30 when you pre-pay for three months of service on any tier. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 40 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 196 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's game live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch today's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NBA basketball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC) Celtics 114-94

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) Heat 111-101

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN) Knicks 111-104

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Knicks 104-101

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) 76ers 125-114

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Bucks 109-94

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV) Pacers 125-108

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN) Cavaliers 97-83

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Cavaliers 96-86

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Magic 121-83

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) OKC 94-92

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) OKC 124-92

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC) Nuggets 114-103

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 101-99

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 112-105

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If necessary

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

• Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)*

• Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC) Clippers 109-97

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision) Mavericks 96-93

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.