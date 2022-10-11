The best early Black Friday deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale: furniture, kitchen and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair's early Black Friday deals are here. The retailer is offering doorbuster savings on furniture and kitchen favorites during its 5 Days of Deals sale, happening now. Here are the top finds you can shop now.

Cuisinart pressure cooker (6 qt), $95 (reduced from $220)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $212 (reduced $460)

You don't need to wait until Black Friday in November to score doorbuster deals on furniture and kitchen appliances. Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals is going on now with up to 80% off on popular items for your home. You can score small kitchen appliances from top-rated brands like Cuisinart or KitchenAid, or spruce up your home with a new rug or sofa.

Keep reading to find the best early Black Friday deals from Wayfair. If you see something you like, you may want to act fact. These sales will only last 5 days -- and that's if the items don't sell out first.

The best kitchen deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale

Check out these great discounts on top-rated kitchen appliances.

Cuisinart pressure cooker

This top-rated Cuisinart pressure cooker makes dinner a breeze, It comes with multiple cooking modes including low pressure, high pressure, browning, simmer, saute and keep warm. It is dishwasher safe and features a non-stick coating for easy cleanup.

The pressure cooker is deeply discounted right now at 57% off during the 5 Days of Deals sale.

Cuisinart pressure cooker (6 qt), $95 (reduced from $220)

Cuisinart pressure cooker (8 qt), $105 (reduced $220)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

If you want the convenience of air frying, but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments. Right now, you can save $100 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $300 (reduced from $450)

The best furniture deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale

Wayfair is offering major discounts on bedroom, living room and dining room furniture.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in every room in their house with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair for 62% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $330 (reduced from $875)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra shelf and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great early Black Friday purchase to snag before Thanksgiving.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $212 (reduced $460)

Pullman tall tray top end table

This rustic end table includes s square tray table top as well as a lower shelf for extra storage. The tray top prevents items from slipping off and gives the end table a unique look. This piece can be used as a living room end table or a nightstand for your bedroom.

The table comes in two base colors; gold and black. There are also four top colors to choose from so that you can find a finish that matches the rest of your furniture.

Pullman tall tray top end table, $112 (reduced from $245)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology so that you can get a comfortable nights sleep. The best part is you can save up to 67% on a new mattress now at Wayfair.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $324 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $415 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $465 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $489 (reduced from $1,499)

East Urban Home velvet square arm sofa bed

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," says one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm."

East Urban Home velvet square arm sofa bed, $590 (reduced from $650)

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in three colors. The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV), seating up to six people comfortably.

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional, $3,300 (reduced from $3,700)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,0 (reduced from $3,396)

Zipcode Design Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa

This midcentury-style futon comes in two linen-blend fabric colors. Lay it flat to turn it into a twin bed. It even has pockets on each side for remotes, phones and magazines.

Zipcode Design 68.9'' Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa, $305 (reduced from $390)

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed

This daybed has a stainless steel frame. You can use it as a sofa, lounger and bed. It makes a great piece of furniture for a dorm room, too: You can store it flat under a bed when it's not in use. Find this futon in two colors.

Wade Logan 39.37" Pancoast stainless steel daybed, $146 (reduced from $263)

Corum abstract area rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes and 11 sizes. Choose from eight colors.

Corum abstract area rug, $53 and up (reduced from $120)

Mercedes Chevron area rug

Pictured above in a nursery, this boho, medium-pile area rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $69 and up (reduced from $221)

