The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Samsung phones, iRobot Roomba, Theragun and more

Microsoft

Best Buy is offering impressive discounts on top-selling products, even ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can find top-rated items from Samsung, Sony and more for up to 50% at Best Buy.

Find a wide range of high-quality tech on sale at Best Buy. These deals include TVs, laptops, tablets, fitness devices and more. Whether you're looking for a new laptop for school or getting a head start on your holiday shopping, there are plenty of deals to meet your needs at Best Buy.

Keep reading to shop the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Check out these Best Buy deals on must-have home and personal tech right now.

iRobot Roomba i7+: Save $250

iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $650 (reduced from $900)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $400

Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,200 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Save $50

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are designed with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience.

Fans of live shows may want a pair -- and they can get a great deal on them right now at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $150)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV : Save $900



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $400

Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $620



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now, you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $620 (reduced from $780)

Theragun Pro: $499 (save $100)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $499 (reduced from $599)

Fitbit Sense

Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.

Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery. It's no longer on sale currently, but still a great buy.

Fitbit Sense, $250

The best early Black Friday deals you can get at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is over. However, some noteworthy deals still live on.

Here are some of our picks for the best deals at Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Amazon free money deal: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12

Amazon

Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

This reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

AirPods Pro 2: $239

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349 (save $50)



Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Note: Prices may vary by color.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 and up (reduced from $429)

Apple iPad 9: $269

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $269 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $338 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $519

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $519 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $669 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $460

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $460 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wider range of inventory -- and a good deal -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $76

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. Plus, its low price during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale makes its a great gift idea for the holiday.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $76 (regularly $100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is not currently on sale, but it's still a great buy.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $50

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer: $160

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 (reduced from $180)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $300 (save $85)

This set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5; the Ring Indoor Cam; and, an eight-piece Ring Alarm system, featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $300 (reduced from $385)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save over $200



Samsung

The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $870 (save $230)

Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $870 (reduced from $1,100)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $140 (save $45)



The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $140 (reduced from $185)

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

While this TV is no longer on sale, it's still listed at a budget-friendly price.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $520

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,597 (save $700)

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.

It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,597 (regularly $2,297)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $950

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system.

Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)

Bio-Oil skincare set: $28



Amazon

This skincare set went viral on TikTok!

Treat your scars, stretch marks and dry skin with this Bio-Oil skincare set including a travel-size skincare oil, dry skin gel and body lotion.

Bio-Oil skincare set, $28 (reduced from $32)

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser: $16

Amazon

Cleanse your face daily with this gentle Cetaphil cleanser that minimizes the appearance of pores.

This cleanser that's ideal for sensitive skin fights against dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier.

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser, $16 (reduced from $17)

