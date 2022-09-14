Amazon Toys We Love List: The best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart released its 2022 Top Toys List a few weeks ago, and now Amazon has followed suit with its 2022 Toys We Love List. The annual list includes more than 100 toy gift ideas for the holiday season, many under $50. Here are some of the highlights.

See all the top toys at Amazon: 2022 Toys We Love List

Toy guinea pig that gives birth: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $59 (reduced from $65)

Top Lego set: Lego Marvel I am Groot, $55

What toys are expected to be the hottest gifts of 2022? Says Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games: "In 2022, we're seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects. Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors."

Yes, we know it's only September. But many of the most popular toys of 2021 sold out before Christmas due to high demand and supply chain issues. So if you want to make sure you can get everything on your little one's list this year, you may want to buy these popular toys now and sock them away until December. Plus, by shopping now, you'll avoid the holiday rush at the stores and the threat of rising prices due to inflation.

You can check out the full Amazon 2022 Toys We Love List by clicking the button below. Many of the toys on the list are available exclusively through Amazon.

Or let us do the digging for you ahead with some of the most eye-catching finds on Amazon's list. Find popular toys from Little Live Pets, Squishmallows, Lego and more beloved kids' brands.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Surprise! This 4.6-star-rated Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $59 (reduced from $65)

Squishmallows Platypus

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $100

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $40 after coupon (reduced from $45)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

