100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: NordicTrack T Series treadmill is the best home fitness machine this Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Getty Images

Help them achieve their 2023 fitness goals with a new NordicTrack T Series treadmill this holiday season. Find out why it's our pick for the best treadmill to gift this year -- and one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts.

Top products in this article:

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10" inch display screen), $999

Original Peloton Bike, $1,445

Mirror Pro, $1,645 (reduced from $1,795)

Why the NordicTrack T Series treadmill is a Most Wanted Holiday Gift

NordicTrack's T Series 6.5 S treadmill boasts a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon with more than 19,000 5-star reviews. It connects to an iFit membership where you can stream live and on-demand workouts.

"The iFit membership I think is stunning," reviewer Matthew Creel says. "Running in another country or hillside with a trainer all while enjoying the scenery (don't wimp out on monitor size or this is less enjoyable) while getting a good workout makes using this treadmill so much more enjoyable/pleasant."

While equipped with built-in iFit technology, you don't need to be an iFit subscriber to use (and enjoy) the NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill. According to reviewers, simply hold the iFit button for 30 seconds to skip the iFit registration process, and start using the treadmill.

Beyond that, the NordicTrack T Series treadmill is comfortable to use.

"The shock absorption is very good," reviewer Galley West says. "I noticed a difference right away in how my legs and feet felt compared to running outside. It has been comfortable every night I have run on it -- no aches or strains."

NordicTrack is one of the most trusted names in treadmills. This bestselling model makes a great gift for others, or even yourself. It's our pick for the best treadmill to gift this year, and one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill

Amazon

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, 0% to 10% incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

"Precise and well-crafted, the unit smoothly folds upright to reduce the footprint in my living space," reviewer Morgan Powers says. "The console immediately synced with my home Wi-Fi. Graphics/audio on the 10-inch monitor are crystal clear."

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a 5-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $649

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10" inch display screen), $999

Other home gym additions to consider

Looking for more fitness-oriented gifts? Check out other treadmills, plus a spin bike and fitness mirror, below.

Peloton bike

Peloton

Clip into a Peloton bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton bike, $1,445

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill

Amazon

The Commercial Series 1750 treadmill from NordicTrack is a splurge, but for good reason. The NordicTrack 1750 comes with a one-year iFit membership which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly from the equipment. The treadmill's speed and incline adjust depending on the iFit workout you choose. On Amazon, reviewers suggest this treadmill is a great substitute for the gym.

The NordicTrack 1750 is outfitted with a 10-inch, interactive HD touchscreen, can reach speeds up to 12 mph, and is outfitted with a one-touch control that can take you from a -3% include all the way up to a 15%. If you need to preserve your floor space, then know the base of this treadmill can be folded into, and stored inside, the frame. This treadmill has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,799

Mirror Pro



Mirror

The Mirror looks like a traditional full-length mirror when it's off. Turn it on, and it's a virtual smart home gym that takes up about as much space as your reflection.

The home-fitness device from Lululemon can create custom fitness plans for you, and gives you access to more than 10,000 on-demand workout classes. The Mirror offers weekly curated workouts for your personal fitness goals, live classes with feedback from fitness experts, one-on-one training sessions, competitions and games.

The Mirror Pro includes everything the Basic and Essentials Mirror packages have and more. The Mirror Pro includes Mirror weights and a Lululemon workout towel. (Dumbbells are available in various weights, ranging from 1 pound to 35 pounds each.)

Mirror Pro, $1,245 (reduced from $1,795)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill

Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon!

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill

Amazon

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $340 (reduced from $500)

Goplus pink folding treadmill

Amazon

Looking for another treadmill option that comes in colors other than black and, well, black? This small, pink folding treadmill from Goplus reaches speeds up to 6.5 mph, has a built-in phone holder and multi-function LED display.

The weight capacity of this treadmill is 220 pounds. Since this folding treadmill is smaller than average, it might not be a great match for tall individuals -- or someone with a longer stride.

One big plus about this treadmill: On Amazon, reviewers say the treadmill requires little assembly.

Goplus pink folding treadmill, $285 after coupon (reduced from $400)

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill

Amazon

This manual, no-frills walking treadmill is lightweight and compact, making it great for working out in small spaces. Intended for power walking or light jogging, the SF-T1407M foldable treadmill requires no electricity. That's because you, and only you, supply the power.

This treadmill is fixed on a 13.5% incline, and can handle weight up to 220 pounds.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $158 (reduced from $200)

CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer and KitchenAid stand mixer) and so much more.

Related content from CBS Essentials