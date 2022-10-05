Introducing the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials

Welcome to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series, our list of the most buzzed-about holiday gifts of the season. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews, product analysis and extensive research into holiday 2022 bestseller predictions. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances and so much more.

Top products in this article:

The Jacket Maker Ionic black leather jacket, $270

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Rimowa Original suitcase, $1,325 and up

You can view (and shop) the latest additions to our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list below. All make excellent Hanukkah and Christmas presents.

Some of our most-wanted items are discounted right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The sale runs Oct. 11 through Oct. 12.

Note: The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is for Prime members only.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts

This article will be continuously updated throughout the holiday season as more of our 100 Most Wanted picks are released.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

(You can read more on why Lego Marvel: I am Groot is a most wanted Christmas gift here.)

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

The Jacket Maker Ionic black leather jacket

The Jacket Maker

Choose from seven colors in this men's sheepskin leather jacket. It has zippers at the cuffs, four outside pockets and two inside pockets. Jackets are offered in eight standard sizes, or pay $50 extra for a custom fit based on the recipient's measurements.

The Jacket Maker Ionic black leather jacket, $270

The Jacket Maker Alison black leather biker jacket

The Jacket Maker

This women's cowhide leather biker jacket comes in four colors. It has zippered cuffs and a removable belt. It has three zippered pockets and one coin pocket on the outside, plus two inside pockets. This leather jacket can be custom fit for an extra $50.

The Jacket Maker Alison black leather biker jacket, $290

Apple iPad Pro 5

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard ($94).

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 5. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB, Wi-Fi only), $829 (reduced from $899)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular), $999 (reduced from $1,099)

Apple iPhone 14

Apple

Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. Apple states that the new camera system will provide strong improvements for low-light photography through its new Photogenic Engine. Apple also introduced Action Mode for improved video quality for capturing moving subjects.

One notable design change is the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the phone screen. This cutout features small privacy indicator lights that alert users that the microphone or camera is in use. One the iPhone 13, these indicator lights are easier to miss but the iPhone 14 has redesigned them to appear brighter (even in sunlight) and placed them front and center at the top of your phone screen.

The iPhone 14 is also available in a Max version, with a larger phone screen. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen whereas the standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display screen. Apple has decided to ditch the iPhone Mini this year, so these are the only two sizing options for the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899.

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.

If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon

This interactive guinea pig toy needs to be fed and brushed like a real guinea pig. The device makes 20 sounds and reactions as kids pat, feed, groom and interact with her. And just like the real thing, this mama guinea pig can give birth.

According to the brand, when the toy receives enough love and attention, "her heart will start glowing and she'll let out a melody to let you know that a baby is about to arrive." This guinea pig mama can deliver three babies. Each baby is delivered with a care package and surprise themed accessories, including rock 'n' roll, preppy and princess themed babies.

"I was looking for a gift for my 4 year old niece who has everything. I thought this toy is so different, she can't have this at home," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the play set. "She absolutely loves it! She carries the mom everywhere and keeps the babies in the cage. She would be so excited when the mom would 'give birth.' It has really kept her busy. The mama pig makes the sweetest sounds. My niece loves the mama pig more than the babies. I am thankful for this sweet toy."

(You can read more on why Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is a most wanted Christmas gift here.)

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $55 with coupon (reduced from $65)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

One verified Amazon owner says they love the new Apple Watch 8: "I do not regret my decision to buy this watch at all!" Not sure what size to get? Check out our guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size.

(You can read more on why the Apple Watch 8 is a most wanted Christmas gift here.)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer. No heavy greasy foods to deal with and the foods retain their natural flavors. Extremely fast cooking speeds and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender crisp and browned perfectly," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8 quart smart air fryer.

(You can read more on why the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is a most wanted Christmas gift here.)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $150 (regularly $180)

Rimowa Original

Rimowa

The Rimowa Original is one of the most iconic suitcases of all time. Engineered in Germany out of top-of-the-line aluminum, the grooved suitcase is equipped with everything you need in a travel companion. Features include TSA-approved locks, a flex divider for organized packing, a telescopic handle and a smooth, multi-wheel system. While the surprisingly lightweight suitcase (the smallest carry-on weighs 9.3 pounds) might be a splurge, consider it an investment in a long-term travel buddy.

The brand recently added a lifetime guarantee on all new suitcases purchased from July 25, 2022, covering all functional aspects, but excluding wear and tear. Rimowa also offers in-store repairs and even in-hotel repairs at participating international locations.

Available in three carry-on sizes, two check-in and a large trunk version in titanium, silver and black.

Rimowa Original, $1,325 and up

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas



It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.