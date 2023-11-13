Best Black Friday vacuum deals of 2023 from top retail sites

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart / Walmart / Amazon

If you're planning on doing some pre-holiday cleaning, then now is the time to upgrade your vacuum. Luckily, there are plenty of Black Friday 2023 vacuum deals available to shop now, so you can get fresh, clean floors before Thanksgiving.

Our CBS Essentials shopping experts have rounded up the top early Black Friday vacuum deals for you to start shopping today -- there's no need to wait until Nov. 24th to snag a deep Black Friday discount on cordless vacuums, stick vacuums or upright vacuums. We've found deals on vacuums from top brands like Shark, Dyson and Samsung today. Keep reading to shop the best Black Friday vacuum deals now.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: $250 off

Dyson via Walmart

This Dyson cordless vacuum features a laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head to help reveal hard-to-see dust on floors. The de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head can deep clean carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.

Get this Dyson vacuum now for just $400 (regularly $650) during the Walmart Black Friday sale. The Walmart sale runs through Nov. 22, but select deals will sell out.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum: 25% off

Samsung

This Samsung stick vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. It includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

This vacuum is currently $299 on Amazon, reduced from its list price of $400. The vacuum is also marked down to $300 on Samsung's website.

Shark Vertex UltraLight PowerFins corded stick vacuum: 23% off

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs just under three pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller plus a soft roller so you can seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

It's on sale now for just $200 (regularly $260).

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: 42% off

Dyson

The popular Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads, one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum is on sale now for $300 at Dyson (regularly $520).

Shark Rocket Pet Pro corded stick vacuum: 16% off

Walmart

The Shark Rocket Pet Pro is a lightweight, corded stick vacuum with powerful suction to pick up pet hair and debris. It features a self-cleaning brush roll and easily converts to a lightweight handheld vacuum.

This Shark vacuum is on sale at Walmart for $169 (regularly $200).

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins: 18% off

Walmart

This stick vacuum features Shark's DuoClean PowerFins, a deep-cleaning nozzle technology that gives you continuous contact with all surfaces to dig deeper into carpets and pick up more dirt on all floor types. It also offers a flexible wand so that you can bend the vacuum to better reach under furniture.

The Shark Vertex stick vacuum is on sale now for $329 (regularly $400) at Walmart while supplies last.

Hoover MaxLife PowerDrive Elite swivel vacuum cleaner: 37% off

Hoover via Walmart

This Hoover upright vacuum can swivel to reach dirt, dust and debris from most angles. It's outfitted with a HEPA filter, which can capture 99% of dust and fine particles. Includes telescoping extension wand, crevice tool and a 2-in-1 upholstery and dusting tool.

The vacuum is on sale for $94 (regularly $150) at Walmart with this early Black Friday vacuum deal.

