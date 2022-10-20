100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Mr. Christmas smart tree is the best Christmas tree of 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether as a gift to yourself or a pre-holiday present to a loved one, the Mr. Christmas Alexa-compatible Christmas tree will be used for years to come. Read on to find out why the Mr. Christmas Alexa-compatible Christmas tree is one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.

Why the Mr. Christmas Alexa-compatible Christmas tree is a most wanted gift

Christmas trees can be a pricey home addition, so why not gift someone (or yourself) an artificial Christmas tree before the big day this year to use for years to come? We're partial to the smart Mr. Christmas Alexa-compatible Christmas tree. It is not your grandma's faux spruce. It's a smart tree whose lights can be controlled by your voice. With 4.2 stars on Amazon, reviewers are raving about this 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts pick.

"The tree is nice and full, the tips of the branches look very realistic and the lights are very generously provided," reviewer Chppio says. "And being able to control them with Alexa was a real bonus! So fun to change the colors and patterns with just your voice."

"Easy to assemble and after maybe 10 minutes of 'fluffing' [it] looks like a natural tree," reviewer Marc Mularz says.

"Love, love, love that the built-in LEDs allow endless light patterns, especially for our household that flips the switch from Hannukah bush to Christmas tree halfway through the season," reviewer Bizzy Traveler says. "Also, assembling is a breeze, just inserting each piece into the one below it automatically makes the electrical connections for the next set of lights, no plugs to search for deep in the crevices of the tree."

Best tree: Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible Christmas tree

Amazon

This reviewer-loved artificial Vermont spruce Christmas tree from Mr. Christmas comes in five sizes. The price for the smallest, the 5-foot tree, is listed. This Christmas tree's lights have 40 different colors and functions, like a sparkle setting. You can also schedule them to turn on and off. Just tell Alexa.

Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible Christmas tree, $235 and up

More affordable artificial Christmas tree options

If you don't want to spend over $200 on an artificial Christmas tree, check out the alternative options below.

Costway pre-lit 4.5' Christmas tree

Costway via Walmart

If you have low ceilings, or are looking for a smaller tree to decorate an office or a bedroom, this pre-lit artificial Christmas tree is a great option. This crush-proof tree is trimmed with 200 softly glowing LED lights. It also comes with a metal base that includes plastic feet covers to protect your floor.

Costway pre-lit Christmas tree (4.5 foot), $70

KI Store 6' Christmas tree with ornaments and lights

KI Store via Amazon

If you don't want to shop for expensive lights and ornaments, this tree is for you. The crush- and fade-resistant artificial tree comes with a variety of Christmas tree essentials, including a tree topper, ribbon, floral decorations and ornaments that you arrange yourself. The Amazon seller also offers the tree with woodland-themed ornaments, or Christmas tree essentials with a blue-and-white winter theme.

KI Store 6' Christmas tree with ornaments and lights, $185 after coupon (reduced from $200)

More Christmas decor you to gift in 2022

These holiday decor finds make for great pre-Christmas gifts as well.

Outdoor holiday projection lights

Amazon/Gaiatop

This snowflake projector can turn your yard into a winter wonderland, whether there's snow outside or not. You'll get to choose from four patterns of snow, and rest easy knowing that this kit can work even in deep sub-zero temperatures.

Gaiatop Christmas snow projector lights, $25

Kaye 24-inch lighted wreath

Wayfair

This faux-pine wreath is pre-strung with 50 energy-efficient LED lights that run on a timer. This wreath features a mixed assortment of branches accented with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves and flocked snow, making it perfect for casting a magical holiday glow in your entryway.

Kaye 24-inch lighted wreath, $47

Christmas reindeer decorative holiday pillow



Walmart

Cozy up with a pair of Christmas reindeer with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow will become a Christmas staple on your couch.

Christmas reindeer decorative holiday pillow, $36

Solar hanging starburst lights set

Wayfair

This set of two hanging starburst lights is powered by an included high-efficiency solar panel. It will stay lit for up to 8 hours. These lights automatically turn on and off with the built-in light sensor for a near-effortless holiday display.

Solar hanging starburst lights (set of two), $57

Outdoor Christmas star string lights

Yuliang via Amazon

Hang this 11-foot-long set of string lights from a tree, flagpole, porch or anywhere that needs extra sparkle. The lights, topped with a glowing star, have eight lighting modes including still, flashing, twinkle and sequential.

Outdoor Christmas star string lights (320 count), $22 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Snowflake string lights

Milexing via Amazon

This 19-foot string of snowflake lights is battery-powered, remote control-operated and waterproof, making it safe to use both indoors and out. The lights are strung on flexible copper wire so they can be easily bent and shaped when decorating, and can be set to still or twinkling.

Snowflake string lights (40 count), $15

Star curtain lights

Bhclight via Amazon

This plug-in light curtain has 138 LED bulbs and 12 glowing stars, six small and six large, that will help give any space that warm holiday glow. It's equipped with eight different lighting modes, including twinkling, flashing and still. Hang this curtain of lights from a window and enjoy the festive Christmas decor.

Star curtain lights (138 count LEDs), $18 (reduced from $28)

