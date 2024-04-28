Trump and DeSantis, once GOP rivals, meet in South Florida to talk about 2024 election

Trump and Biden running even in three battleground states, new CBS News poll shows

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met privately with former President Donald Trump for several hours on Sunday morning to talk, in part, about fundraising ahead of the 2024 general election, several sources familiar with the meeting tell CBS News.

The meeting was made at the request of DeSantis, according to a senior Trump source with knowledge of the meeting. It was arranged by real estate investor and longtime Trump donor Steve Witkoff. The meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.

DeSantis was playing golf at the Shell Bay Club, a private club in Hollywood, Florida, and agreed to have breakfast with Trump, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

It's the first meeting between the two men since DeSantis ended his presidential campaign in January and endorsed Trump in a video announcement. DeSantis has not campaigned for Trump since ending his own bid.

The Republican primary was particularly hostile between the two men and their campaigns, though Trump easily won the Republican nomination.

But DeSantis' fundraising network could be useful for the former president, who has lagged his general election opponent, President Joe Biden, in fundraising. At an April donor retreat in Florida, DeSantis told attendees he'd help fundraise for Trump and Republicans "up and down the ballot," according to a fundraiser who attended the retreat.

In a private call with supporters of his campaign in February, DeSantis had voiced concerns Trump and Republicans could be outspent 3-to-1 this year, according to one of the call's attendees.

This attendee added that, when asked about a potential 2028 presidential run, DeSantis said he hasn't "ruled anything out."

"It's presumptuous to say this or that. I think a lot happens in politics," DeSantis said.