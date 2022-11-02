Don't buy an Apple Watch for someone who owns an Android smartphone. Get this smart watch instead

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Be careful before buying an Apple Watch for someone on your gift list this holiday season -- they may not be able to use it.

If you've got an Android smartphone (or are Christmas shopping for someone who does), we think that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the must-have wearable of 2022. Unlike the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 works with both iOS and Android devices. The smart watch's versatility and advanced features make it one of the most-wanted holiday gifts this year.

Keep reading to discover why both Apple and Samsung users need the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 this holiday season.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a most-wanted holiday gift

If you're an Apple iPhone owner, we think the best smart watch you can buy this holiday season is the new Apple Watch 8.

The best smart watch for Android smartphone owners this holiday, however, is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. We picked the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for a number of reasons. At $280, it's a more affordable smart watch than the competing Google Pixel Watch ($350). It's less expensive than an Apple Watch 8 ($389), too.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a CBS Essentials bestseller -- our readers love this smart watch. Amazon reviewers love it too: It's rated 4.6 stars.

Owners praise the watch's health tracking features and how easily it pairs with Samsung phones. Says one verified owner: "It's easy to use, looks great, comfortable, and tracks everything! It exceeded my expectations."

Says another Amazon reviewer: "This is my second Samsung Android watch and this one doesn't disappoint. Super easy to make yours with nearly unlimited free and paid watch faces. Love the battery life and Samsung Health syncing."

For these reasons and more, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is our pick for the best smart watch for Android owners, and one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $280 and up

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 alternatives to consider this holiday season

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of our 100 most-wanted holiday gifts, it might not be what you're looking for. Luckily, we have a bunch of other smart watch recommendations for you below. Consider these Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 alternatives.

The upgraded Samsung Galaxy Watch: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $450

More affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung via Amazon

If your household is centered around Samsung, Google and other Android devices, then Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is the smart smartwatch choice for you. The watch can be as easily paired with your mobile device – or Samsung smart refrigerator! – as the Apple Watch Series 7 is paired with an iPhone.

The Galaxy Watch4 can monitor your sleep, blood oxygen and heart rate, and work as a step tracker. But wait, there's more: If you allow it, the Galaxy Watch4 will monitor virtually everything about you, from your weight to your BMI to the effectiveness of your workout. And because it's an Android watch, the Galaxy Watch4 can do cool Google tricks, such as playing your tunes via YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch4 is available in either 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and in versions that connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, WiFi and 4G LTE.

The Galaxy Watch4 is sold in four different case colors (black, green, silver and pink gold).

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $162 (reduced from $250)

Best smart watch for Google fans: Google Pixel Watch

Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

The Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch, $350

Budget-friendly smart watch: Amazfit Bip U



A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options. Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month.

Amazfit Bip U, $60

Shop more smart watch alternatives

We've found even more smart watches for you to consider this Christmas and Hanukkah.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

The trendy Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

There is one important thing to note about giving the Apple Watch 8 as a gift -- whoever you give it to will need an iPhone to pair it too. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch 8 -- and other Apple Watch models, such as the new Apple Watch Ultra -- won't work with Android phones.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

One verified Amazon owner says they "absolutely love my new watch... I do not regret my decision to buy this watch at all!

(Not sure what size to get? Check out our guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size.)

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm), $389 (reduced by $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular 45mm), $490 (reduced from $529)

Amazon Halo View

Amazon

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.

Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $60 (reduced from $80)

Fitbit Charge 5

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $149 (reduced from $180)

Fitbit Inspire 2

A budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done, this easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers a whopping 10-day battery life, various exercise modes, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. New subscribers receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Available in three colors (black, lunar white and desert rose) and with multiple accessory options.

Fitbit Inspire 2, $55 (reduced from $100)

Garmin Instinct 2 Series

Garmin via Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2 Series was introduced in February. It's built not just to be worn, but to be actively worn. It's an outdoorsy, thermal- and shock-resistant GPS smartwatch that boasts damage- and scratch-resistant glass. It measures your heart rate, stress level, sleep metrics, blood oxygen, your fitness age and more. It delivers daily workout prompts, comes with built-in workout and sport apps and even tracks your mountain-biking stats, if any. Download apps from Garmin's Garmin Connect IQ store to up the watch's game even more, and track everything from hydration to menstrual cycles. The battery will last up to 30 hours in GPS mode -- and up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. Or get the solar version for what Garmin says will be unlimited battery life.

The Instinct 2 Series comes in two case sizes: 40mm and 45mm. It also comes in a range of editions, from standard to surf and more. Pictured above is the 40mm, solar, standard-edition Instinct 2 in mist gray. This version of the watch lists for $450.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series (40mm) standard edition, solar (mist gray), $450

Garmin Epix

Garmin via Amazon

The premium Garmin Epix, launched in January, is not just another outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch -- it's an outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch with a luxe look. Billed as a "premium multisport watch," the Epix features an AMOLED display, and, in a nice touch, comes with preloaded maps to thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide. It boasts a number of health- and fitness-monitoring powers, and includes features that'll help you on the next ski run, or surfing wave. The battery runs for 16 days in smartwatch mode, and 42 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Epix (Sapphire-White Titanium), $940 (reduced from $998)

Garmin Fēnix 7 Series

Garmin

The latest iteration of Garmin's Fēnix line of multisport smartwatches, the Garmin Fēnix 7 Series, released in January, features a touchscreen, a hands-free, multi-LED flashlight, and offers what Garmin says is upgraded "daily smartwatch interaction and map navigation." It comes with multiple Garmin-esque perks, including built-in workouts, performance metrics, health and wellness sensors, ski-course maps, golf-course maps and mountain-biking-trek tracking.

Like the Garmin Instinct 2 Series, the Garmin Fēnix 7 Series comes in a solar-powered model – a model that can deliver up to five weeks' worth of battery life in smartwatch mode (and up to five days in GPS mode).

The Garmin Fēnix 7 Series comes in three case sizes: 42mm; 47mm; and, 51mm. And you have your choice of three editions: standard; solar; or the top-line sapphire solar version. The watch lists for $700 and up. The 42mm, solar-powered Fēnix 7S in rose gold is pictured. It goes for $800

Garmin Fēnix 7 Series smartwatch (42mm) solar, solar (rose gold), $750 (reduced from $800)

