100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: This blender is a chef's dream — and it's almost $100 off as an early Black Friday 2022 deal

A blender that has trouble blending ingredients finely is incredibly frustrating--which is why we suggest gifting your family member or friend an upgrade this holiday season. Find out why the Vitamix 5200 blender is one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts this year below.

Why the Vitamix 5200 blender is a most wanted gift

There are plenty of blenders available on the market, but we truly love the Vitamix 5200 blender. It's an expensive, small kitchen appliance, but it's built to power through the most difficult of ingredients. The Vitamix 5200 blender never leaves smoothies or soups lumpy, thanks to its high-performance motor (1,380 watts). Less powerful blenders just can't compete.

The Vitamix 5200 blender has been popular with CBS Essentials readers over the last year. Amazon reviewers love the Vitamix 5200 too, giving the splurge-worthy blender a 4.7 star rating.

"This thing has taken a lot of abuse and gets a pretty intense daily work out of frozen fruits and ice cubes, etc. and it still works like it did when we bought it five years ago," reviewer Kate Mahoney says. "We haven't had to replace parts or have any maintenance done."

"It has an incredibly powerful motor that crushes ice instantly," reviewer Shanna Banana says. "It is not nearly as loud as I thought it would be, which was a very pleasant surprise."

"With my previous [blender], I had to add extra water since the blender wasn't strong enough, but not with this one," reviewer E&J says.

The Vitamix 5200 blender is a top pick of chefs and our pick for the best blender to gift this Hanukkah or Christmas. That's why we've included it on our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list.

Best of all, this top-rated, professional-grade blender is on sale now at Amazon.

The best blender to gift: Vitamix 5200 blender

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $456 and up (reduced from $550)

The best alternatives to the Vitamix 5200

If you're looking for a more affordable (or even more high-end) blender, check out these alternatives.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

This kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350

Vitamix Quiet One blender

Are you serious about perfecting your purees? The Vitamix Quiet One blender has a plastic sound enclosure to reduce noise. It features six program buttons, 34 optimized programs and 93 variable speeds.

This commercial-grade blender is $100 off right now on Amazon.

Vitamix Quiet One blender, $1,081 (reduced from $1,181)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender

This smart blender has five program settings for smoothies, soups and more. The Vitamix A3500 has Wi-Fi connectivity, pairing with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to automatically adjust its blade speed and run time for specific recipes.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $650

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender

Like the A3500, the A3300 features Wi-Fi connectivity. Its smart motor base adjusts program settings and maximum blend times based on your container size. And you don't need to babysit it either: The Vitamix A3300 blender includes a built-in programmable timer.

Choose from two colors. We found the best price on the black model (pictured).

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender (black), $511 (reduced from $550)

Ninja professional blender

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making a smart budget choice for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $20 off at Amazon.

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

NutriBullet blender combo

The NutriBullet blender combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 24- and 32-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1,200 watts of power, it can make everything from smoothies to soups, sauces and nut butters.

NutriBullet blender combo, $128 (reduced from $150)

Beast blender

The Beast personal blender makes velvety smoothies and shakes in just a minute. Designed by the brain behind NutriBullet, the 1000-watt gadget's turbulence-inducing, ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of an included drinking lid.

Beast blender, $165

Wolf Gourmet blender

Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender, styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1,500 watts of power, a commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business.

Wolf Gourmet blender, $700

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor, $65 (reduced from $74)

Breville Fresh and Furious

The Breville Fresh and Furious performs some food processing tasks in addition to blending. It offers nine one-touch programs and five speed settings, with the ability to turn ice into snow, thanks to 1,100 watts of power.

Breville Fresh and Furious, $200

Hamilton Beach Power Elite

The bargain of the bunch -- and a highly rated blender on Amazon with just over 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating -- the Hamilton Beach Power Elite might not be quite as powerful as the competition, with only 700 watts, but users claim the gadget chops and blends like models several times the price.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite, $45

