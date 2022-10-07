100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The Apple iPhone 14 is the best phone to give this Christmas, plus shop deals on Apple tech during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the most-wanted smartphone for Christmas and Hanukkah. The latest iPhone iteration, released this September, has a bunch of cool new features and functions that you won't find on older iPhone models. Plus, we found the Apple iPhone 14 on sale.

Give the gift of the latest Apple tech this holiday season. Keep reading to discover why the Apple iPhone 14 is CBS Essentials' No. 1 smartphone pick this year. Plus, shop tons of discounted Apple tech during Amazon's fall deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Why the Apple iPhone 14 is a most-wanted holiday gift

It's no surprise that the Apple iPhone 14 is a popular device. Year after year, multiple iPhone models appear on the global list of bestselling smartphones. They're well-loved by owners, too: Last year's Apple iPhone 13 racked up a 4.8 star review score on Amazon.

But that's the iPhone 13, and this is the iPhone 14. Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a camera upgrade, an improved Retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

If you're shopping for an Apple fan, there's almost no question -- they want and will love to unwrap a new Apple iPhone 14 for Christmas or Hanukkah. It's one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts, and our pick as the best smartphone to gift this holiday season.

The best smartphone to gift in 2022: Apple iPhone 14

Apple

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. Apple states that the new camera system will provide strong improvements for low-light photography through its new Photogenic Engine. Apple also introduced Action Mode for improved video quality for capturing moving subjects.

One notable design change is the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the phone screen. This cutout features small privacy indicator lights that alert users that the microphone or camera is in use. One the iPhone 13, these indicator lights are easier to miss but the iPhone 14 has redesigned them to appear brighter (even in sunlight) and placed them front and center at the top of your phone screen.

The iPhone 14 is also available in a Max version, with a larger phone screen. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen whereas the standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display screen. Apple has decided to ditch the iPhone Mini this year, so these are the only two sizing options for the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899.

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

The best Apple iPhone 14 alternatives



The latest Apple iPhone might not be for everyone. Older smartphone devices are discounted right now at select retailers.

A less expensive iPhone: Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB)

Apple via Walmart

If you're looking to buy a 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 13, know this: You'll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store.

Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That's a final price of $679.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB), $579 (reduced from $699)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB), $949 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Best iPhone alternative for Android lovers: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung

Looking for the best Android smartphone instead? Consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, another CBS Essentials readers' favorite.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the Samsung Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch screen ($760). It offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB), $990 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,090 (reduced from $1,400)

A budget-friendly Android smartphone: Google Pixel 6 Pro



Google via Amazon

The release of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones means retailers are clearing out their inventory of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The deals are especially good at Best Buy: You'll save $500 on a carrier-locked Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro when you activate the smartphone.

That means you can get a Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) for $399 at Best Buy now. You can pay for the phones upfront, or split the payment over 36 months on your wireless bill.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)

Newest Android phone this Christmas: Google Pixel 7

Best Buy

Want to gift the new Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro instead, complete with a new design, more powerful chip and a better camera? You can preorder the new Android phones at Best Buy. If you preorder the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro, you'll get a $200 Best Buy e-gift card. Plus, you can take advantage of trade-in offers to lower the price if the phone even more.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) plus $200 Best Buy e-gift card, $899

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB), $599

Amazon has Prime Early Access deals on Apple tech

Amazon has a huge selection of Apple products on sale now, during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event. The deals event runs through Oct. 12.

Note: The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is for Prime members only.

Be sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score Apple on sale, plus even more Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals during the fall event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Not sure what Apple device to gift your friends and family this year? You can never go wrong with a gift card.

Right now when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you'll get s $10 credit when you use promo code NEWGC2022. (Offer valid for new Amazon gift card purchasers and Amazon Prime members only.)

Amazon gift cards are one of our favorite holiday gifts. Now's your chance to give an Amazon gift card this Christmas or Hanukkah and save money while you do it.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

More top-rated Apple products to gift this holiday

The Amazon Early Access Sale has officially begun -- and there are tons of great deals on Apple products. You can score huge discounts right now on new Apple MacBooks, AirPods and more.

(For more gifting ideas, check out the CBS Essentials Holiday 2022 Apple gift guide.)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $223

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $170



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $170 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Max: $429



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Best Apple iPad deals

Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple iPad 9: $270

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $339 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $520

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $520 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $670 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $399

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)

Amazon also has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $549 (reduced from $649)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $849

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (silver), $849 (reduced from $899)

Best Apple Watch deals

The newest Apple Watch lineup was just released in September and it's already on sale on Amazon. You can also score deals on slightly older models.

Not sure how to pick out an Apple Watch? Check out our guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7: $267

Apple Store via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, you can get it for as low as $267. Pricing varies by color

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $267 and up (reduced from $399)

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale at Walmart and Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $308 and up (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $420 and up (reduced from $529)

Apple Watch SE (40mm) 1st generation: $239

Amazon

The water-resistant 1st generation Apple Watch SE is a budget-friendly Apple Watch that's even more affordable now that it's on sale.

Apple Watch SE GPS + (40mm), $239 (reduced from $329)

Best Apple MacBook deals

Get a new MacBook for a great deal with these Prime Day II sales.

13" MacBook Air (2020): $799

Amazon

This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $799. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.

13" MacBook Air (2020, space gray), $799 (reduced from $999)

13" MacBook Air (2020, gold), $799 (reduced from $999)

14" MacBook Pro: Save $400

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,599 (regularly $1,999)

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro: Save $400

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022): Save $150

Apple via Amazon

Save $100 on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas



It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.