The best early Black Friday luggage deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Calpak and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calpak

Now is the perfect time to shop for luggage ahead of the coming holiday travel season. Samsonite is throwing an early Black Friday sale right now, and a number of other retailers are discounting luggage now too.

We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available.

Top products in this article:

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $168 (reduced from $270)

Coolife 3-piece set, $190 (reduced from $300)

American Tourister Moonlight, $84 (reduced from $150)

The following pieces of luggage are all a smart choice for your Thanksgiving or December travel. We found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for airplane travel as they do for smaller weekend road trips to grandma's house.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before Thanksgiving or Christmas, now is the time to buy. Nearly every piece of luggage on our list has been marked down even more than previous sales earlier in the fall. Some of the best deals as part of the Prime Early Access sale include suitcases from American Tourister and Samsonite. Deals are also plentiful on styles from other popular brands on Amazon, including Coolife and Rockland.

The best early Black Friday luggage deals at Amazon

We scoured Amazon to find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days, and in some cases, even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $152 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $168 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric

Samsonite

Another great Prime Early Access deal courtesy of Samsonite? Get the large checked luggage version of the Centric style in teal.

Samsonite Centric, $196 (reduced from $270)

Amazon Basics hardside spinner luggage

Amazon

This 26-inch hardside spinner from Amazon Basics may not be on sale, but it's still a great deal. Amazon reviewers rate the carry-on luggage 4.6 stars. Find it in four color options.

"Even after a few long flights, it's in great shape," says an Amazon reviewer. "I've saved a few hundred dollars buying this case over the more expensive brand I wanted and now can't justify buying the other now that my color is back in stock. Amazon Basics for the win once again."

Amazon Basics hardside spinner luggage, $95

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set

Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $132 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. It's on sale now at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $220 (reduced from $321)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set

Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife that includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $190 (reduced from $300)

American Tourister Disney set

American Tourister

Whether you are planning a trip to Disney or have a Disney lover in the family, this two-piece luggage set from American Tourister instantly transports travelers to the happiest place on earth -- in spirt at the very least.

American Tourister Disney luggage set, $305 (reduced from $420)

American Tourister Moonlight

American Tourister

Now is the time to buy a piece or set of the American Tourister Moonlight collection, a beautiful rainbow speckled polycarbonate design. Get up to 60% off most of the single suitcases and sets now, ahead of Black Friday.

American Tourister Moonlight, $84 (reduced from $150)

More great luggage deals to shop now

Looking for more checked bags and carry-on luggage options? The following suitcases are not available on Amazon, but they are on sale elsewhere. All are top-rated and make excellent traveling companions when you travel this Christmas.

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.)

Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

Amazon isn't the only place to score a great deal on luggage this fall. The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids). This carry-on is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner

Samsonite

Take advantage of the Samsonite early Black Friday sale, with most suitcases, including the luxe Stryde 111, offered at 30% off through Oct. 25.

Sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, the Stryde 111 offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology, like a handle system equipped with LED lights to make you stand out in traffic at night, multiple USB charging ports for charging gadgets and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a suitcase worth investing in.

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $385 (reduced from $550)

Monos Check-In Large: $345

Monos

This is the check-in version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $417)

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above sale-priced suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here: