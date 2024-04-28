How to watch today's NASCAR Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway race: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, (L) and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on March 30, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's Sunday, and that means it's time for another nail-biting, high-speed NASCAR race. This weekend, the nation's top racers head to Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware for the Würth 400.

Expect another epic Sunday of watching NASCAR racing. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch today's race.

How and when to watch the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway NASCAR race

The Würth 400 will broadcast live from Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 p.m. PT). The race will air on FS1 and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Würth 400 NASCAR race without cable

While many cable packages include FS1, it's easy to watch the Würth 400 if the channel isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes FS1, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all of NASCAR's big moments this season.

You can watch today's race on FS1 via the Sling TV Blue and Sling TV Orange + Blue tiers. The Blue tier features 42 channels, including your local Fox affiliate, for $45 per month. The Orange + Blue tier features 46 channels, including ESPN, for $60 per month. Sling TV is currently offering $25 off your first month of service on all subscription tiers.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch, including local NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available).

You can access most network-aired NASCAR races, and local NFL and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price next season.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch NASCAR without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR races, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 196 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every Cup Series race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NASCAR races live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch today's race on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NASCAR without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Below is the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the remaining races in the 2024 season. All times Eastern.

Olympic break

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500* at Darlington Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 16

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Playoff Round of 8

Oct. 20: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27: At Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Championship

Nov. 10: At Phoenix Raceway 3:00 p.m. (NBC)

Why does NASCAR take a two-week break for the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Because NBC Sports is the official broadcaster of the Paris Summer Games, NASCAR will take a two-week pause between races at Indy (July 21) and Richmond (Aug. 11).