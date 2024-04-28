Texans receiver Tank Dell suffers "minor wound" in shooting at Florida party venue, team says

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was wounded in a shooting overnight in Florida, the team said on social media.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting," The Texans said in a statement posted to social media. "He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits."

The shooting took place at Cabana Live, a party venue in Sanford, Florida. A teenage gunman allegedly opened fire at the venue following a verbal altercation early Sunday morning, wounding 10 people, according to The Associated Press.

The Seminole County Sheriff's office said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and a 16-year-old was arrested Sunday, according to AP.

Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Logan Riely / Getty Images

Dell, who is from nearby Daytona Beach, Florida, was a third round draft pick for the Texans in 2023. He wracked up 709 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns before his rookie season was cut short when he fractured his fibula in December during a game against the Denver Broncos.

"We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident," The Texans said in its statement.