100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best robot vacuum to gift this year

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials; iRobot

The intelligent iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum is one of the most wanted holiday gifts of the 2022 season. This advanced robot vacuum from iRobot features object detection to avoid messes and can empty itself for a low-maintenance cleaning experience. Keep reading to discover why we added the iRobot Roomba j7+ to our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series.

Top products in this article

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $765 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $486 (reduced from $599)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Why we picked the iRobot Roomba j7+ as a most wanted holiday gift

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is one of the most advanced robot vacuums on the market. This 4.4-star rated robot vacuum continuously learns and adapts to the layout of your home for a more thorough and efficient cleaning. It is also the first iRobot Roomba model to include advanced object recognition and avoidance.

This robot vacuum is an excellent gift for busy pet parents -- it was designed with the needs of pet households in mind. The smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." The Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

Says one Amazon reviewer about the iRobot Roomba j7+: "Having three long haired, heavy shedding dogs at home, I was pretty skeptical that this could hold up to all the hair and dirt they trek in, but this wonderful piece of tech has been nothing short of a godsend for me! It was very easy to set up if you follow the enclosed instructions, and had a full mapping completed after about three full runs."

The Roomba j7+ is a great low-maintenance robot vacuum. The recipient can schedule the robot to clean while they're at work -- and they won't have to worry about constantly emptying the bin. The iRobot Roomba j7+ is equipped with a cleaning base with automatic dirt disposal that allows the Roomba j7+ to empty itself for up to two months. This is truly a gift that will make your friends' or family members' lives easier by giving them the gift of a clean home without the hassle of manual vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $765 (reduced from $800)

The best Roomba j7+ alternatives to gift this holiday

If the iRobot Roomba i7+ is out of your budget or not quite the right option for your intended recipient, check out these other great robot vacuums and mops. They're all rated 4 stars or higher on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $486

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $486 (reduced from $599)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $742



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $742 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $1,285

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,285 (reduced from $1,299)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $330 (reduced from $430)

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop

Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 after coupon (reduced from $350)

The upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time is also on sale as part of the Amazon early Black Friday sale.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Eufy RoboVac X8

Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $350 (reduced from $500)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $388 (reduced from $650)

Shark Ion robot vacuum



Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $208 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $260)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum

Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $155 after coupon (reduced from $200)

CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products (including the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer and KitchenAid stand mixer) and so much more.

Related content from CBS Essentials