100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why we love custom leather jackets by The Jacket Maker

A leather jacket that fits just right without breaking the bank? Now there's a great holiday gift. You can buy pre-made men's and women's leather jackets at The Jacket Maker, or have them custom made. Read on to learn more about why The Jacket Maker jackets are one of the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022 -- and the leather jacket to get and gift this holiday season.

Why we picked The Jacket Maker jackets as a top gift

Simply put, jackets from The Jacket Maker are both reviewer-loved and popular with CBS Essentials readers. "Very robust stitching, high-quality zippers, beautiful leather and overall fit is perfect," says The Jacket Maker customer Chris Mortlock. "The fact that they size things properly with chest measurements the way you would a suit jacket is very helpful. This is easily the same quality as something you would buy off the rack for $800 or more."

We love that others love the jackets, but what we really love is the custom fit -- you can choose between standard sizes and a bespoke jacket made to your exact measurements. "It fits and looks perfect, which is difficult, given my size," customer Mike Jackson says. "The custom option was so helpful."

"Very happy with my jacket," Rob Fellows says. "I paid the extra for a made-to-measure service. Very good communication from the The Jacket Maker regarding my measurements."

The Jacket Maker Ionic men's leather jacket

The Jacket Maker

You can have all leather jackets at The Jacket Maker made to measure for only $50 extra. So you can find your ideal, size-inclusive (size XS to 4XL) leather jacket at a mid-range price point. The Jacket Maker is a direct-to-consumer company, which cuts out middleman, storefront and marketing costs to make the product more affordable for you.

Or, you can even schedule a consultation to customize a leather jacket's leather type, color, print and embroideries. You can also make a custom bomber jacket, varsity jacket, embroidered jacket, jean jacket, windbreaker, trenchcoat, parka and leather vest on the site. Custom bags and shoes are available too.

Choose from seven colors in this men's sheepskin leather jacket. It has zippers at the cuffs, four outside pockets and two inside pockets.

The Jacket Maker Ionic black leather jacket, $270

The Jacket Maker Alison women's leather biker jacket

The Jacket Maker

This women's cowhide leather biker jacket comes in four colors. It has zippered cuffs and a removable belt. It has three zippered pockets and one coin pocket on the outside, plus two inside pockets.

The Jacket Maker Alison black leather biker jacket, $290

Best The Jacket Maker alternatives

If you're looking for a leather jacket, and don't need a custom fit, check out the alternatives below.

AllSaints Cora leather jacket

Nordstrom

This men's jacket is made of sheepskin leather and comes in two colors. It has a motorcycle style and slim fit. Shoppers suggest ordering up a size.

AllSaints Cora leather jacket, $449 and up (reduced from $599)

Abercrombie & Fitch women's vegan leather moto jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch

Do you prefer vegan leather? Then pick up this women's moto jacket that comes in five colors. It has side-slimming seams and classic biker details.

Abercrombie & Fitch women's vegan leather moto jacket, $102 (reduced from $120)

Quince 100% leather motorcycle jacket

Quince

You're getting an excellent deal on a women's real leather jacket at Quince. This biker-inspired design comes in three colors and is made of top-grain leather.

Quince 100% leather motorcycle jacket, $150

