Top-rated smart refrigerators in 2022: Samsung, LG, Miele, Bosch and more

The most impressive smart refrigerators offer more than just Wi-Fi connectivity. The top-rated smart refrigerators feature rave reviews about cool features that you won't get with a traditional refrigerator. We found smart refrigerators that you can shop right now, from top-rated brands including Samsung, Miele, Bosch, LG and more.

These smart fridges have some truly useful features. These home appliances can be controlled and adjusted remotely, straight from your smartphone. Many of these smart refrigerators feature touch screens that allow you to text, share photos, play music and more.

Shop a selection of refrigerators with high-tech windows that let you see what's inside without ever opening the door; smart refrigerators that dispense customizable ice cubes; and smart refrigerators that have self-cleaning water dispenser nozzles.

It's time to upgrade your refrigerator with one of these top-rated smart fridges.

Top-rated smart refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Miele and more

Keep reading to shop the most impressive smart refrigerators from top brands you can buy online now.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $440 off right now at Samsung.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge features Samsung's Family Hub. The smart fridge feature can control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,959 (regularly $4,399)

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column

Miele via Appliances Connection

Miele's MasterCool series 30-inch column refrigerator has a bunch of cool features, including smart tech. The refrigerator doesn't have a door handle, instead featuring a push-to-open door activated by light pressure from your hand. The inside of the refrigerator is outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter upon opening the refrigerator door. The Miele fridge features a function that allows you to adjust fridge temperature or lighting with the touch of your finger. You can even change the background color of the touch display.

This refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app and controlled remotely. Use the app to adjust temperatures or connect to the Miele online store to order products such as water filters.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column, $8,199

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator

Miele via Appliances Connection

Although the Miele 36-inch bottom freezer refrigerator includes a handle, it also features Miele's push-to-open tech. Like the Miele refrigerator above it, this Mastercool smart bottom freezer is also outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter when you open the refrigerator door.

This fridge keeps food smells at bay with Miele's Active AirClean filter. The filter is made with a combination of active charcoal and chitosan, a natural product, that works to eliminate odors in your fridge.

This smart refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app to remotely adjust temperatures, switch on programs or connect to the Miele Web Store to order products.

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator, $10,599

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator

GE via Appliances Connection

This 42-inch, counter-depth refrigerator features climate-controlled drawers, adjustable spill-proof glass shelves and adjustable freezer shelves.

The GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator features built-in Wi-Fi and can be remotely controlled by your smartphone and compatible voice assistants. It can even send you alerts if the fridge door is left open or refrigerator service is needed.

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator, $8,930

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator lets you control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door with Samsung's Family Hub.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external, filtered-water and ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf for a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.

(Shop more Samsung touchscreen refrigerators here.)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,149 (regularly $3,499)

Samsung Family Hub 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This high-end Samsung refrigerator is made to be counter-depth, for a built-in look. The refrigerator features a fingerprint-proof finish, so you won't see any grubby hand marks on its french-door design. The high-tech fridge comes with the Samsung's Family Hub function that lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music and share pictures with your family right from the fridge door.

This Samsung refrigerator features a middle FlexZone drawer with a smart divider that can section off food to cool at different temperatures. It includes a built-in, auto-fill pitcher that has cold water ready anytime your family wants it, as well as an external ice and water dispenser.

(Shop more Samsung refrigerator deals here.)

Samsung Family Hub 4-door french door refrigerator, $4,700

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung touch-screen refrigerator with Family Hub is fingerprint-resistant and includes an in-door ice maker, plus all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation.

According to Samsung, this 27.3-cubic-foot fridge fits 10% more groceries than their other refrigerators.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,949 (regularly $2,166)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung refrigerator with Samsung's Family Hub is available as either a full- or counter-depth model.

It features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser; or, you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills (with the option to infuse a flavor).

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter depth), $4,229 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (full depth), $4,139 (regularly $4,599)

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator

Appliances Connection

This Bosch refrigerator has a bunch of cool features. The home appliance has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for flexible cold drink storage, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator, $3,699

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator

LG via Appliances Connection

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round). It features a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

(Shop more LG refrigerators here.)

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,328 (regularly $2,409)

