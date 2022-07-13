Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to pick the right Apple Watch size for you

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. But before you buy one, you may be asking yourself: Which size is best, the 41mm or the slightly more expensive 45mm?

If you need help deciding which one's right for you, then we're here to help.

How much Apple Watch do you need?

On one hand, there's no science to choosing between the 41mm and 45mm case. Even Apple says the selection process comes down to "personal taste." So, ask yourself some basic questions. Like, do you want a bigger display screen (which is actually the line's biggest display screen yet)? Then you probably want the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured). As an added bonus, you'll also get more pixels, and, in some instances, larger display text.

Amazon

Do you want a watch that's a lighter lift? A watch that's closer to what you're used to? Then you may want the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured). That model is a few grams lighter than the 45mm model, and roughly the same size as the largest Apple Watch Series 3 model (42mm).

How much do you want to spend on an Apple Watch?

There are also dollars-and-cents considerations in an Apple Watch purchase: The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured) costs less than the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple

The 41mm model, which starts at $399 on Apple, is on sale for $279 at Amazon during Amazon's Prime Day deals.

The 45mm model, meanwhile, goes for $429 and up at Apple. But you can get it on sale today for $309 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen it. But don't delay -- this Prime Day discount probably won't last forever.

The cellular-enabled version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale -- it's $406 at Amazon.

What Apple Watch is the right fit for you -- literally?

According to Apple, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is sized for wrists between 130 mm and 200 mm. (That's roughly 5 inches to 8 inches, if you're rusty in the metric system.)

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is sized for wrists between 140 mm to 220 mm, or, roughly 5.5 inches to 8.5 inches.

Apple via Amazon

The 45mm model also has a extra-large band option; that band is for wrists between 160 mm and 245 mm, or, about 6 inches to nearly 10 inches.

Something else to consider: Some makers of Apple Watch fashion bands only make models for the smaller, 41 mm version. Then again, some make them for both versions, so just be sure to check. Apple's own Milanese loop fashion band, for instance, is available for both the 41mm and 45mm models.

