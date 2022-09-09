The best coffee and espresso maker deals this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your morning cup of coffee is the reason you look forward to waking up on cold fall mornings, you need to see the best coffee and espresso maker deals we found. We've curated top-rated coffee maker options for every size kitchen and budget, from your favorite coffee maker brands (including Keurig, Breville, Nespresso and more).

Top products in this article:

Coffee maker that takes Keurig and Nespresso pods: Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $230)

Our most popular mini coffee maker: Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Amazon's on-sale Nespresso-maker: Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $176 (regularly $189)

Your coffee machine is the heart of your kitchen. It's where you and everyone else in your house goes each morning to make their perfect cup of joe. Your coffee maker should give you more than just coffee. This essential kitchen gadget should make your morning easier.

We've found coffee makers with brew timers that will get your coffee pot going the second your alarm rings, espresso makers that feature their own milk frothers and a slim Keurig that is perfect for small spaces. All of these coffee and espresso maker options are on sale right now and would make great gifts for the upcoming holidays.

The best coffee maker deals right now

Keep reading to shop the best coffee and espresso maker deals.

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $160



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee- and espresso-maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

The Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus is $70 off at Amazon right now.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $230)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $159



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $159 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $176



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $176 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: $175



Amazon

Make espresso with a single touch. This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for smaller space. It features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control. This purchas includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $175 (regularly $219)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $80

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $159

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $159 (reduced from $190)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $170



Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $100



Keurig via Amazon

Make coffee with the press of a button. This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles but it's a classic. And it's on sale.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $100 (regularly $140)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $29

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $29 (reduced from $69)

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine: $1,089



Breville Store via Amazon

This all-in-one espresso machine with an integrated grinder can take your coffee from beans to espresso in under one minute. The machine features dose control grinding, optimal water pressure, faster heat up time and precise espresso extraction.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine, $1,089 (reduced from $1,200)

