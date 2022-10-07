The best TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Samsung, Sony, LG and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've found the best TV deals ahead of Amazon's next major deals event. The Amazon Early Access Sale, a special savings event only for Prime Members, will take place on Oct. 11 and 12.

However, Amazon already has some great deals on top-rated TVs right now.

Top products in this article:

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $760 (reduced from $830)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,098 (reduced from $1,398)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,697 (reduced from $2,500)

You don't have to wait until the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. We've found deals on TVs from Amazon Fire, Samsung, Sony, LG and more that you can shop right now. All of these TV models are rated at least four-stars and feature tons of positive reviews from Amazon customers. No matter if you're looking for a 4K TV, a smart TV, a TV screen for gaming, a TV compatible with Amazon Alexa or a TV that looks like a piece of art, we've found the model for you.

Keep reading to shop the best TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II. Also be sure to make sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so that you can score even more tech deals during the sales event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon's 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution is on sale for $70 off right now.

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $760 (reduced from $830)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Looking for a great deal on a top-rated Samsung TV? Right now you can save big on the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $838 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $928 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,098 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,528 (regularly $1,798)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.

It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,597 (regularly $2,297)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is another top-rated option from LG. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. It currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8 inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,697 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV

This LG TV features a next-generation processor and display that gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.

The 90 series LG TV also features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $1,161 (reduced from $1,400)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,300)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system.

Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

