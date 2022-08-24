Recent drownings in South Haven bring attention to the lack of beach lifeguards
Officials say while bystanders have stepped in to help with the recent drownings in Michigan, lifeguards are the best answer.
According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association, 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions.
A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam.
Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday.
Eastern Michigan announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media.
Michigan lawmakers were turned down Wednesday in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.
No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.
This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller explores the Michigan Science Center in this Science of Weather segment.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.
General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.
Thundering gas-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture, will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries.
It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history.
The rapper and five others were arrested last October and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.
The giant slide at Belle Isle Park is reopening again after it initially closed due to concerns of riders speeding down the slide.
The slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.
The cruise is one of the world's largest automotive events, drawing millions of people and 40,000 classic cars each year.
Under the plan, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year will be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness, with an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
Advocacy group's safety experts urge caution until more is known about E. coli outbreak that's sickened 37 people.
The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.
Dogs are experiencing common symptoms of canine parvovirus, but some are testing negative for the virus at veterinary clinics.
Polioviruses recently found the cities were mutated versions of viruses that originated in oral vaccines meant to stamp out the disease.
For some people, walking into a pharmacy could leave you with the decision of whether to pay for your medication or pay your car note.
As National Donate Life Month kicks off, four people at the forefront of the conversation appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the importance of donors and raising awareness about how to do so.
No matter what your job, child care can be a hurdle – even for an 11-time Olympic medalist.
At least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay were detained, and some were deported, an advocacy group says.
The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.
James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR's race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
Willie "the Wonder" Horton — who wore No 23 when he played for the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers — appears on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" in an exclusive conversation to talk about his career, helping his beloved hometown, Mr. "I" and overcoming COVID.
Automotive Hall of Fame Celebrates Mobility Champions & Diversity
Fresh from Tuesday's primary where the stage for November's election is now set, top leaders of the state's Democratic and Republican Parties appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the road ahead and some heated races coming up in November.
Fresh from being honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, Detroit's own Judge Greg Mathis took time out to appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" and discuss his riveting life and career.
With Michigan's Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to offer insights on this Sunday's show.
Rain is right over the horizon with a few showers tonight and more on the way. Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey tells you how long you will need the umbrella. CBSDetroit.com/Weather.
Recent drownings in Lake Michigan have brought renewed attention to the lack of lifeguards on beaches.
Science of Weather: Earth. Wind. Weather. Gallery at Michigan Science Center
The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a new member to their team…one with eight legs.