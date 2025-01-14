Michigan Matters: Mayor Duggan and Detroit Auto Show charting new paths

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talked about his decision to run for governor as an independent candidate and leave the Democratic Party on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Duggan announced in late 2024 that he would not seek re-election as mayor in 2025 and would instead seek the top job in 2026 as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited.

He further explained how he would juggle being mayor and visiting locations across the state on the campaign trail in 2025. And he talked about his message as an independent candidate.

Sam Klemet, Rod Alberts and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Also on the show, Rod Alberts and Sam Klemet, co-directors of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, talk about the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, which is being held at Huntington Place through Jan. 20.

Klemet, who was hired in May, will take over the top job as Alberts steps aside from the job after the 2025 show concludes.

Alberts and Klemet talked about new things at the show, including Ford unveiling its new performance Mustang and four tracks inside Huntington Place where consumers can ride and experience EVs, a race car, and more.

They talked about the genesis of the show and how it is transitioning.

Klemet also talked about the road ahead for the auto show.

