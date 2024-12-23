Michigan Matters: Kid Rock steps up to help BAMF Health

(CBS DETROIT) — Kid Rock is known for many things, but community champion is how Dr. Anthony Chang, founder and CEO of BAMF Health, described him after the rock and roller made a big donation to his Grand Rapids medical research company so more folks could be helped.

Chang, who started his Grand Rapids research company almost three years ago, is offering cutting-edge treatment for prostate cancer, breast cancer, Alzheimer's and more. He and Laurie Placinski, also of BAMF Health, talked about how Kid Rock, aka Robert James Ritchie, donated on behalf of his father, William Bill Ritchie, a prominent auto dealer who also once helped the Detroit Auto Dealers Association. Mr. Ritchie was helped by BAMF Health in his valiant cancer battle, though he died in February of 2024.

Anthony Chang and Laurie Placinski with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.

Kid Rock was so impressed with the care his dad received, that he donated to BAMF Health through his foundation which has helped numerous causes including those tied to veterans, small businesses and more.

Thanks to that donation, Chang and Placinski talked about how BAMF Health has started a foundation to help others without insurance or unable to pay to have the medical therapy they are offering

They also discussed a new Detroit facility they will open at the former jail site being transformed into a medical innovation hub by Bedrock.

Henry Liu of MCity and Edwin Olson of May Mobility with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.

Also on the show are Professor Henry Liu, CEO of MCity in Ann Arbor, and Edwin Olson, CEO of May Mobility, who talk about the autonomous future and what is evolving in Metro Detroit.

Liu talked about how MCity's imprint is evolving and Olson updated its autonomous vans now helping seniors and those with disabilities to get around.

