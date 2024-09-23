Michigan Matters: A look at Flagstar's evolving imprint

(CBS DETROIT) - Reggie E. Davis, president of consumer banking at Flagstar, talks about the company's imprint in Michigan and the changing dynamics of the industry on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Bryan Barnett, Susy Avery and Bill Wild with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Davis, who joined Flagstar in 2020, has been in the industry for over three decades and discusses the changing needs and desires of consumers as he explains how Flagstar is adapting.

Flagstar merged with New York Community Bankcorp and recently rebranded as Flagstar.

The roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, consultant Susy Avery and Bill Wild, CEO of the Michigan Independent Retailers Association, weigh in on the presidential contest and issues that may sway independent voters.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have made Michigan a focal point, with both candidates making frequent stops in Michigan.

Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, talks about the importance of the ground game being a final determinant, as she shared a few thoughts about how the Republicans and Democrats in the state.

Wild talks about retailers and businesses and their thoughts about the race as it enters the dash to the November finish line.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)