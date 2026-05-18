Memorial Day weekend road trips to cost more this year, AAA says

If you are planning a road trip for Memorial Day weekend, remember that the cost of gas this year is noticeably higher than it was during the holiday weekend in 2025.

"With prices still well above last year, drivers should plan ahead and expect to pay more at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

Michigan motorists are paying an average of $4.84 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, AAA said in its latest weekly report. AAA issues trend reports on Mondays and also maintains a database that is updated daily, reflecting ups and downs throughout the week.

A significant price drop noticed last year is part of that math: the national average price for regular unleaded gas just ahead of Memorial Day weekend in 2025 was one of the lowest in recent years for the popular travel holiday. But Michigan is also trending above the national average now, and that was certainly not the case in May 2025, when the state's pricing was at or near the national average.

AAA says the Michigan average price of $4.84 is 97 cents higher than this time last month and $1.65 higher than this time last year.

On the current Michigan prices, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost about $73. That fill-up is almost $25 more than it cost last year.

And a round trip from Detroit to Mackinaw City in a vehicle that gets 27 miles per gallon will now cost about $103 in gas, according to the AAA calculator.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Jackson ($4.92), Grand Rapids ($4.90) and Saginaw ($4.88).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Marquette ($4.49), Metro Detroit ($4.79) and Traverse City ($4.79).