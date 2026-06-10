Detroit police officer gets probation for stealing explicit photos from woman's phone

A Detroit police officer accused of stealing explicit photos from a woman's phone while she was detained is sentenced to two years' probation, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Deron Martez Crawford, 34, pleaded no contest on May 6 to one count of misconduct in office. The charges of using a computer to commit a crime and interfering with a telecommunications device were dismissed, according to prosecutors.

Officials say Crawford resigned from his position with DPD.

Prosecutors say that on March 3, Crawford conducted a traffic stop in the 17600 block of Mound Road in Detroit for improper plates. Prosecutors say that when the woman was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant, Crawford allegedly had access to her phone so she could call her mother.

Authorities allege that Crawford found explicit photos of the woman in her phone and emailed the photos to himself. The woman didn't know until after she got her phone back and saw the email, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also allege that while off duty, Crawford drove by the woman's home the next day; however, he did not approach her door.

"It is hard to imagine what the defendant was thinking when he engaged in this alleged conduct. He did not have an articulable reason to even look into the phone for anything other than her mother's phone number in the first place and the steps he took after that intrusion were completely inappropriate," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.