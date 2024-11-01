Michigan Matters: Gov. Whitmer on the road and the roundtable weighs in as Election Day nears

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the co-chairs of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential Campaign, talked about the final push in that race and prospects for Democrats holding onto the State House on this week's Michigan Matters.

In Michigan, the Democrats have control of the governor's mansion and both state houses.

That is among the many races and issues being voted on Tuesday as the nation heads to the polls.

Whitmer, who has been traveling the country on behalf of Harris, is currently crisscrossing Michigan in a Democratic blue bus talking up races found on the ballot.

Michigan — always a swing state — has been in the middle of frenzied visits by Harris and Republican candidate/former President Donald Trump.

Whitmer talked about issues that may sway voters in the final hours of this historic election.

Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch and Marvin Beatty with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch and Marvin Beatty, Vice President of Hollywood Casino Greektown, broke down the presidential contest and what issues may turn the tide in that contest.

They also talked about the open U.S. Senate seat, which finds U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and GOP challenger Mike Rogers locked in a tight race.

On the heels of a massive influx of money into the state for candidates and issues, the roundtable discussed campaign finance reform.

And they talked about the fallout of Tuesday's election and how it may impact Detroit and Lansing.

