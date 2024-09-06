Michigan Matters: Author! Author!

(CBS DETROIT) - Two high-profile business and educational leaders — Aaron Dworkin, musician and founder of the Sphinx Organization, and Dr. Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine/Dean of UM Medical School — added "author" to their vast resumes as they've written new books, which they discussed on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Dworkin's book, "Lessons in Gratitude: A Memoir on Race, The Arts and Mental Health," talks about his unique life. Dr. Runge wrote, "Coded to Kill: A Techno-Medical Thriller."

Aaron Dworkin (left) and Dr. Marschall Runge(right) join Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.

Dworkin, who was adopted by a white couple and lived in New York and Pennsylvania, talked about his upbringing and how his love of the violin at a young age inspired a career tied to the arts, which brought him to Michigan.

Runge, who has always loved reading fiction from authors like John Grisham, decided to write his own book and talked about his journey as he spent over 10 years on it and took classes to learn more.

Runge, who oversees 26,000 employees and hospitals across Michigan, also talked about an upcoming change in his career as he plans to retire from those two posts in 2025 and continue as a lecturer at U of M.

The two also shared advice for others considering writing a book and things they wish they'd known before they started.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)