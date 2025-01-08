Michigan Matters: Stabenow and Carmody's final thoughts as they close chapters

(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Eastern Market Partnership CEO Dan Carmody started 2024 at President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech in Washington and ended the year appearing on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters as both longtime leaders retired from their jobs as 2025 began.

Stabenow capped a 24-year career as U.S. Senator from Michigan (she opted not to seek reelection, and fellow Democrat Elissa Slotkin ran for and won the job and was sworn in on Jan. 3).

Carmody ended his 17-year reign as leader of the historic market in Detroit as he handed keys to Katy Trudeau, who had been president of the organization. Stabenow and Carmody talked about their careers, highlights, as well as politics, the tidings of Detroit, and the state's future with former President Donald Trump about to step in as president on Jan. 20.

Dan Carmody with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Stabenow had invited Carmody to be her guest at Biden's State of the Union speech on March 7, 2024.

Stabenow offered advice for Slotkin, and Carmody had some for Trudeau as the two leaders assumed their new jobs.

Both Stabenow and Carmody also talked about what's ahead for them in 2025.

