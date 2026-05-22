Michigan Matters: Detroit Grand Prix returns and Science Center's celestial focus

The squeal of speeding race cars returns to the streets of downtown Detroit next weekend as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is held May 29-31. Bud Denker, chair of the event, talks about it on this Sunday's Michigan Matters.

It's the fourth year the race has been held on the streets of the Motor City after moving from Belle Isle.

Denker discusses the impact of the race on the economy and the community.

He also previewed the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix, to be held on the streets of our nation's capital at the end of August to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, which Penske is staging.

Bud Denker, Letty Azar and Christian Greer Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the focus turns to the Michigan Science Center, which embraces space and features celestial exhibits and a planetarium in Detroit.

Christian Greer, CEO of the Michigan Science Center, and Letty Azar, of Penske Corp., talked about the planetarium. Penske donated, and it was recently renamed the Penske Planetarium.

Greer talked about summer camps and other STEM programs offered at the center.

Azar discussed the Penske Foundation, which supports STEM initiatives and arts and cultural programs.

Azar also talked about embracing young people, including through the Chevy Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, as the annual event poster is always created by a Center for Creative Studies student. And young people involved with the Boys and Girls Club were chosen to paint murals found around the racetrack circuit walls.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).