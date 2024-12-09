Michigan Matters: Predatory towing in the spotlight

(CBS DETROIT) — Citing examples of price gouging by some auto towing companies in Metro Detroit and elsewhere, State Rep. Samantha Steckloff introduced House Bill 6062 last month to try and stem the practice impacting unsuspecting consumers by putting some regulations in place.

Steckloff, who is a lead sponsor of the measure, said it had the support of a dozen other state legislators.

"Michigan has a lot of great towers who do a fantastic job responding to accidents, keeping our streets safe, and aiding residents in times of need. But due to a loose regulatory regime, there is a host of malicious actors that interrupts this otherwise good industry and preys on folks in their weakest hour," she said. "This bill aims to fix that."

The issue was discussed during CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters, as Detroit Police Department Commander Michael Parrish, who has been focusing on towing issues for years, and Mitchell D. Myers, Supervising Attorney for CURE Auto Insurance, discussed.

Detroit Police Department Commander Michael Parrish and Mitchell D. Myers with Michigan Matter host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

CURE Auto Insurances entered the Michigan market two years ago and noticed the problem as some of its customers were gouged by companies charging exorbitant prices, Myers said.

They talked about prospects for the bill during the lame-duck session in Lansing and beyond.

Then the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, former Michigan GOP Chair and consultant Susy Avery and Jeff Donofrio, president/CEO of Business Leaders For Michigan, talked politics and focused on blockbuster news that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan would run for governor in 2026 but as an independent candidate.

Duggan has run as a Democrat during his political career.

Bryan Barnett, Susy Avery and Jeff Donofrio with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They weighed in on Duggan's chances and advantages and obstacles he may face. They also talked about how his surprise move may impact other potential candidates considering running for governor on both sides of the aisle in the wide-open race. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited.

Donofrio also talked about his organization's latest survey of states and how Michigan fared in different categories. He explained where the state had improved and where it still lagged.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)