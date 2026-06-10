Dearborn Heights City Council OKs ban on e-bikes on city property

With growing concerns about injuries and fatalities associated with electric bikes, cities across the country are taking steps to ensure public safety.

On Tuesday, the Dearborn Heights City Council voted unanimously to approve a ban on e-bikes on all city-owned property, effective immediately.

"We did some research on through the American Academy of Pediatrics and through Consumer Business product reviews, and found that both publications are saying there's an increase in the amount of injuries and severe injuries and even deaths related to some of the bike popularity that has grown over the last few years," Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski.

The new ordinance isn't an outright ban of e-bikes, but applies to city-owned properties such as city hall grounds, recreation centers, athletic fields and libraries.

"It's in line with other cities, actually. Some other cities are going above, above way above our ordinance, where it's our ordinance is going to be tweaked a bit more. We include golf carts and so on, too," said City Council Chair Pro Tem Hassan Saab.

All three classes of e-bikes are included. Class 1 is a low-speed pedal-assisted bike; Class 2 is assisted by a throttle; and Class 3 uses electric power and can reach up to 28 mph.

"We just want to make sure that they're enjoying the facilities and the things that our amazing city has to offer, but we want to make sure they're doing it safely," Guzowski said.

In one incident, Dearborn Heights police officers seized an e-bike. Officials say the owners were driving recklessly, riding through a busy school track field.

In April, there were two crashes involving kids on e-bikes.

"When it comes to parents, they want to be the cool parent buy these scooters, but the danger that comes with them outweighs being the cool parent. I mean, the injuries that we're seeing are absolutely horrific," Saab said.

Owners will now have to register their bikes with the police department for $200.

"Along with the registration, we're going to have information for parents and kids to distribute to them to go over the e-bike rules, safety rules, safety precautions, helmet laws, and things like that," Guzowski said.

Those who violate the registration requirement or the ordinance could be cited for up to $400.

"There's no price to safety, but I think starting with the fee is a start," Saab said.