Michigan Matters: Wither the Republicans?

(CBS DETROIT) - If the pool of early applicants to the bipartisan Michigan Political Leadership Program's upcoming class at Michigan State University is any indication of how the electorate in this critical swing state might vote in November, it could be a landslide.

Dozens of folks, including many having political ambitions and looking to MPLP to learn more about it, have applied to be considered for the 2025 class. Twenty-four fellows are selected each year, with half Republicans (evenly split between men and women) and half Democrats (split between men and women).

While dozens and dozens of Democrats have applied for the 2025 class, only a handful of Republicans have, according to Tonya Schuitmaker, co-director of MPLP.

"It's a trend we've been seeing the past few years as fewer Republicans, especially Republican women, are applying," said Schuitmaker, a Republican and former state senator and representative.

The MPLP also has a Democratic co-director in former state Rep. Rudy Hobbs.

Schuitmaker is hoping more Republicans, especially women, raise their hands quickly for consideration. The deadline is later this week.

More than 700 leaders, including Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, former Detroit Mayor Ken Cockrel Jr. and former state Rep. Maureen Stapleton, are among the MPLP alums, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Matt Grossmann, director of MSU's Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, who oversees MPLP and is a political science professor, appeared on Michigan Matters to discuss changes within the two political parties in recent decades.

Amy O'Leary, Nicole Avery Nichols and David Hecker. Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

A prolific writer, Grossmann co-authored a new book, "Polarized by Degrees: How the Diploma Divide and the Culture War Transformed American Politics." In it and also during the show, he talked about how the Democrats have increasingly become the party of highly educated Americans, while Republicans are increasingly supported by voters without college degrees who distrust institutions.

Grossmann was asked if he agreed with former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a conservative Republican who is a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and who has suggested that a new political party might be needed as an offshoot for Republicans who feel disenfranchised.

Grossmann and Schuitmaker were joined on the roundtable by Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises and regent at the University of Michigan.

They talked about the high-stakes debate being held on Oct. 1 between Democratic Vice President Candidate Tim Walz and Republican Vice President Candidate JD Vance, which is being hosted by CBS News.

They also talked about young voters and their potential to impact the outcome in November and whether it might be a repeat of the 2022 midterms, which saw Michigan and other states turn blue as young folks tuned out in record numbers and voted Democratic.

On the lighter side, the panel talked about red-hot sports teams in the Motor City, including the NFL Detroit Lions and MLB Detroit Tigers.

Ilitch, whose family owns the Tigers and NHL Detroit Red Wings, talked about the Tigers making the playoffs Friday night for the first time in years.

Also on the show is a panel of leaders — Detroit Free Press Editor Nicole Avery Nichols, SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O'Leary and MAC Co-Chair David Hecker — talking about the upcoming Shining Light Awards held Oct. 15 at Ford Field.

The awards began in 2007 and are given to individuals making contributions to the region in unique ways.

The awards are given in honor of late Detroit Free Press publisher Neal Shine, the late Co-Founder of Focus Hope, Eleanor Josaitis, and former NBA superstar and former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.

