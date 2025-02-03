Michigan Matters: A political landscape shake-up

(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, strategist Susy Avery and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett appear on Michigan Matters and talk about who might replace Peters after he announced he would not seek reelection in 2026, opening up what promises to be a frenetic election season.

Peters, a Democrat, stunned many with his news. Already, former U.S. secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg, who now lives in Michigan, and countless others from both sides of the aisle were discussed as potential contenders.

In 2026, Michigan will have a wide-open race for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and now U.S. Senate seat.

Adding to the swiftly changing tides, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced in late 2024 that he would not seek re-election and run for governor, leaving the Democratic Party to run as an independent.

Peters explained his reason for not seeking re-election and his focus, which would be on ensuring that the U.S. Senate seat remained Democratic.

Peters shared thoughts about Trump's second term, which has been busy with executive orders, controversial cabinet picks, and tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

Hackel, Barnett and Avery also talked about Trump's second term and its impact on Michigan.

