Michigan Matters: The future of the cannabis industry and the road ahead for the Detroit Auto Show

As the legalized cannabis industry surpassed the $10 billion sales mark in the state since 2019, it's a look at what's ahead for this booming sector with Brian Hanna, Director of Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, Mike Brennan, Editor of Four20 Post, and Gus Rosania, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of Michigan College of Pharmacy, as they appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

The trio shared thoughts on challenges and opportunities with product prices in the news and growing competition as nearby states like Ohio approved legalized cannabis sales there. Brennan talked about Michigan's tourism industry and the cannabis sector.

Sam Klemet with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then Sam Klemet, who took over as Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which stages the Detroit Auto Show, discusses the recently held 2025 show and what's ahead for 2026 with the event again being held in January.

Rod Alberts, who held the DADA job for over three decades, wound down his time with the completion of the 2025 show last month. Klemet talks about what's ahead as the show evolves, as all auto shows are amid changes with automakers.

