Michigan Matters: One on one with Bill Ford and Roger Penske at Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) — Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co., and Roger Penske, founder and chairman of Penske Corp., are two trailblazers impacting the Motor City. They appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters during the 2025 Detroit Auto Show to discuss the industry, politics and more.

Ford unveiled its Mustang GTD Spirit of America and new Mustang RTR at the Detroit show before a standing-room crowd of journalists at the signature event, which moved back to January at Huntington Place for the first time in a few years.

Michigan Matters host Carol Cain with Rod Alberts and Sam Klemet. CBS Detroit

Detroit Auto Dealers Association co-directors Rod Alberts and Sam also appear on the show and share thoughts about Bill Ford and Roger Penske.

Bill Ford talked about the future of hybrids, EVs and more.

He also updated Michigan Central Station, which he spearheaded at the former train station in Detroit starting in 2018. The station and area around it have gone through a massive change since then, as the once decaying structure has been revamped and is a catalyst with companies, nonprofits, housing, retail and more taking shape there.

Roger Penske with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. CBS Detroit

Then Penske appears and discusses the importance of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show and his company's involvement. A Grand Prix Day was held at the event, and Penske sponsored a mini-track inside Huntington Place where visitors were able to ride in new vehicles.

Penske shared thoughts about the Motor City. And he talked about Donald Trump, who returns as President of the United States.

Penske, who won his 20th Baby Borg Trophy (his Penske team and driver — Josef Newgarden — won the Indy 500 in 2024), also talks about motorsports.

And he discusses the state of the auto industry, EVs, and what's ahead.

