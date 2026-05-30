Stephen Colbert helping Monroe media nonprofit raise money after community access show appearance

Stephen Colbert, former host of "The Late Show," is helping raise money for the Monroe County, Michigan, nonprofit Monroe Community Media after appearing on a broadcast of the organization's community access program "Only in Monroe" earlier this month.

In a YouTube video posted by the nonprofit on Thursday, Colbert signed a script used during his 2015 guest-hosting spot on the community access show that is being auctioned off. A script from his most recent appearance, broken pieces of the set and other items from Colbert's most recent appearance, also signed by him, are being auctioned off as well.

As of Saturday afternoon, the bid for the 2026 script is over $3,100, according to eBay, where the items are up for auction. According to the video, all proceeds from the fundraiser, which ends on Monday, will benefit the nonprofit.

Colbert made a surprise appearance hosting the May 22 broadcast of the Monroe-based show, one night after he recorded his final episode of "The Late Show."

Michigan native Jack White, who grew up in Detroit about 40 miles northeast of Monroe, joined Colbert as his "volunteer music director."

CBS said in July 2025 that it would end "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and retire "The Late Show" franchise at the end of this season. The company said it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

The nonprofit, according to its website, provides "media education and services to Monroe County."