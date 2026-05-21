Stellantis unveils nearly $70 billlion strategic plan to launch new vehicles across all brands

Stellantis unveiled a nearly $70 million five-year strategic plan with the launch of new vehicles — including hybrids and EVs — over the next five years.

The automaker is targeting 25% revenue growth in North America, with the plan to introduce 11 new vehicles. The plan, called FaSTLAne 2030, also looks to offer seven new products under $40,000 and two under $30,000.

The company says it will invest more than $41 billion in brands and products, with 60% allocated to North America. The remaining amount, nearly $28 billion, will be invested in global platforms, powertrains and new technology.

"The success of FaSTLAne 2030 is built upon the great talent and strong commitment of our Stellantis team," said CEO Anthony Filosa. "We will execute as one team, hands-on, to deliver incremental, profitable growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Through 2030, Stellantis pledges to launch 60 new vehicles and 50 refreshes across all brands, including 29 electric vehicles and 24 hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis expects four global brands — Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and FIAT — to make the most profit, which five regional brands — Chrysler, Dodge, Citroën, Opel and Alfa Romeo — are predicted to benefit from that profitability.

Additionally, the automaker will introduce two new E-segment vehicles under the Masareti pure luxury brand.

"Every brand in Stellantis will play a clear role in delivering our FaSTLAne 2030 commitments," Filosa said.

Stellantis' new plan comes as the company recorded a $26 billion loss during 2025. With the loss, the company did not distribute profit-sharing checks earlier this year for the first time in 15 years.

At the time, Stellantis said, "Following the full-year results announcement, it is clear that 2025 was a very challenging year for Stellantis, reflecting the cost of a profound and necessary business reset to correct past decisions."