Michigan Matters of robotics and taxes

(CBS DETROIT) — The robotics industry is big business with a growing imprint in southeast Michigan, which FANUC America president and CEO Michael Cicco and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett discuss on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Cicco, who oversees North American operations, talked about their headquarters in Rochester Hills, where they employ about 1,000 people. It started as a joint venture with GM in 1982 but became FANUC America Corp in 2013 and includes operations in North and South America.

Barnett says his city makes more robotics as it has suppliers tied to FANUC and others involved in the industry than any other city in Michigan.

With tax season here, Priscilla Perkins, president and CEO of Accounting Aid Society, and Sonia Plata, director of Flagstar Foundation, appear to discuss the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – a program that offers people from low- to moderate-income backgrounds tax preparation, filing back taxes or issues with the IRS – at no cost. They also help small businesses as well, usually at little or no cost.

Perkins, who has run the Accounting Aid Society, a non-profit, for the past three years, talked about its mission and how it helps, with support from organizations like Flagstar.

Plata also talks about Flagstar Foundation's pillars and how it is assisting the community through their support of organizations like Accounting Aid of Society.

Plata said in 2024, the Flagstar Foundation awarded $630,000 in grants to support Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs nationwide, reinforcing its mission to help individuals achieve financial security.

