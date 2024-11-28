Michigan Matters: Wither EVs amid Trump's return?

(CBS DETROIT) — With the Trump administration taking over in a few weeks, the question of what's ahead for electric vehicles and Detroit automakers was front and center on Michigan Matters as Glenn Stevens Jr., executive director of MichAuto and vice president of Automotive and Mobility Initiatives at Detroit Regional Chamber, and Mike Brennan, founder and CEO of MITechNews, discussed.

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned with talk of ending the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which has helped fuel sales. Stevens and Brennan talked about that scenario and how it could impact EV sales and Detroit manufacturers if it comes to fruition.

Glenn Stevens Jr. and Mike Brennan with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They also discussed the Detroit Auto Show, which makes its return to mid-January after a few-year break.

Then the roundtable of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, talk about changes in Washington and how they might impact our region.

Hackel, who said on the show two weeks ago that he was mulling a run for governor as Gretchen Whitmer's term ends in two years, provided an update.

Mark Hackel, Denise Ilitch and Chris Holman with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan, talked about higher education and how it might fare with new leadership in Washington.

Holman, who served as a small business advocate under former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, talked about businesses across the state and how they were feeling about the upcoming change on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

