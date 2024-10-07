Michigan Matters: Breaking down elusive voters in Election 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - As Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Tim Walz and JD Vance campaign in the Great Lakes States in rapid succession, the Michigan Matters roundtable weighs in on voters pollsters say are up for grabs in this critical swing state.

Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Marvin Beatty, Vice President of Community Relations, Hollywood Casino Greentown, and Susy Avery, former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, discuss undecided voters, young African American men, and voters who haven't voted in a long time as particular targets of the two campaigns.

Bob Riney, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health, with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race in Michigan.

Beatty talks about the Black vote in this contest — particularly young men — and what issues may resonate.

Avery talks about Trump, who is waging his third campaign for office, his impact on the GOP and why he resonates.

Ilitch talked about voters along the I-75 corridor and issues that may drive voters along the way.

Also on the show: Bob Riney, President & CEO of Henry Ford Health, discusses the latest in the health provider's growing imprint across Southeast Michigan through joint ventures and their $3 billion grand project coming to life in downtown Detroit.

Riney has worked for Henry Ford Health for 45 years and discussed changes in the industry. He also talked about HFH's mission in the region.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)