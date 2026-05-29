Michigan Matters: Bob Riney and friends tackle healthcare, the region and the state

Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, headlines Michigan Matters this Sunday, along with three other community champions — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher, and Dr. Anthony, CEO of BAMF Health — as they talk about important issues being dissected at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.

Jared Fleisher, Warren Evans and Bob Riney Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Riney is chairman of the 2026 chamber conference held on the idyllic northern Michigan island, which is a rite of spring with 1,500 folks from politics, business, sports and more gravitating north for the four-day event.

Riney and Chang talk about a new medical research center they are working on at the former jail site, which will help the region gain luster as a medical tourist destination.

Fleisher and Warren also talk about the importance of Destination Grand, a $3 billion medical research/medical innovation hub in the heart of Detroit spearheaded by Riney, along with support from Dan Gilbert, Tom Gores, and the Detroit Pistons, and others.

Dr. Anthony Chang and Bob Riney Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The Michigan Matters roundtable also weighs in on civility in politics and Michigan's role on the national political stage—another hot topic on the island, as the Great Lakes State will have a new governor, a new U.S. senator, and countless other elected positions after this November's general election.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).