Rocket Classic to end its Detroit PGA Tour run after 2026 tournament

This will be the final year for the Rocket Classic in Detroit. Rocket Companies has sponsored Detroit's PGA TOUR stop since 2019, but they declined to pick up its option for 2027.

"After nearly 13 years as a PGA TOUR title sponsor, including eight years in Detroit, 2026 will mark the final Rocket Classic," Rocket said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations."

"When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit," the statement continued. "That mission has been accomplished – our city is celebrated as the model for resilience, innovation and community-driven progress."

Changes to the PGA TOUR schedule, attracting the top golfers and fan attendance have created challenges for the Rocket Classic in recent years.

"Rocket's commitment to Detroit is as strong as ever. We look forward to celebrating the final Rocket Classic in 2026 and the lasting impact this tournament has had on the city."

Top-10 golfers Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are committed to play in this year's tournament, along with Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley.

This year's final Rocket Classic runs from July 30-August 2.

The attached video originally aired on Feb. 27, 2026.