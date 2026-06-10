Canadian, Michigan officials anticipate opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

After years of construction and decades of planning, the Gordie Howe International Bridge appears to be closer than ever to opening.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly confirmed a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters recently secured confirmation from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin that Customs and Border Protection is staffed and prepared to facilitate trade and travel at the crossing. U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin's office has also indicated the bridge could open this week.

But even as more officials acknowledge the opening is near, some of the biggest questions remain unanswered. CBS News Detroit reached out to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, officials are acknowledging the project's long-awaited opening.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens' office confirmed to CBS News Detroit that the mayor received an invitation and will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The mayor's office also provided a statement, calling the bridge a "once-in-a-generation milestone for Windsor, Detroit, Ontario, Michigan, and the entire Canada-U.S. relationship."

When asked about the timing of the ceremony, opening details and media access, the mayor's office referred those questions back to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

CBS News Detroit has also reached out to the White House, DHS, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, and Peters' and Slotkin's offices as we continue seeking additional details about the bridge's opening.x