Michigan Matters: Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder weighs in Election 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder weighs in on this election with a focus on the state house as Republicans hope to take back control from the Democrats, who took it over as part of the "Blue Wave" midterm elections as Michigan and a host of other states went all in for the Democrats.

In Michigan, the Democrats now have control of the governor's mansion and both state houses.

Snyder, Michigan's 48th governor, endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election but refused to endorse either candidate in the current presidential contest. He talked about the U.S. Senate race.

Melissa Seifert, associate state director for government affairs, AARP Michigan, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then Melissa Seifert, associate state director for government affairs, AARP Michigan, talked about the influential Over-50 age voting block. She talked about issues that resonate with that demographic.

The roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, former Michigan GOP Chair Susy Avery and Marvin Beatty, vice president of governmental affairs at Hollywood Casino Greektown, talk about Michigan's role in the presidential race. They also discuss issues that will move the needle for voters in the red-hot U.S. Senate race between U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and GOP challenger Mike Rogers.

Bryan Barnett, Susy Avery and Marvin Beatty with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

And they talked about other contests in the region and state.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)