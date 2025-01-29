Michigan Matters: Detroit’s auto show and train station roll on

(CBS DETROIT) — The Motor City is the focus of CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters as the 2025 Detroit Auto Show and Michigan Central Station's imprint grow, which is discussed by an all-star lineup of leaders.

Lisa Ford, co-founder along with her husband, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, of the Michigan Central Station Children's Endowment Initiative, worked with Kelly Brittain of the Children's Foundation and her team as they talked about raising almost $20 million for 11 children's nonprofits located near the station in Corktown. Bill Ford spearheaded the reopening of the long-shuttered station, which found new life as an innovation incubation center and economic catalyst for the area with a hotel about to be announced at the site.

Lisa Ford, Kelly Brittain and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Lisa Ford and Brittain talk about the many leaders, corporations and philanthropic organizations also involved with the endowment undertaking and what happens now that the 11 children's charities have been chosen.

Then the focus is on the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, the industry and the road ahead for the event.

Glenn Stevens Jr., Mark Truby and Todd Szott. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Todd Szott, chair of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show; Glenn Stevens Jr. of MichAuto; and Mark Truby, Chief Communications Officer at Ford, discuss the recently completed show.

They also share thoughts about the evolving event and how it might look in the years ahead.

